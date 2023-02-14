You Can Make Up To $114.7K/Year At This National Park Job & Yes, Remote Work Is Possible
It's for the Florida Everglades. 🐊
The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for an Environmental Protection Specialist at one of the most popular landmarks in sunny South Florida. You can have a chance to work in the Everglades or even apply to do this job remotely!
The park was established in 1947 and its purpose is to conserve plants and wildlife. People visit to learn about the history and culture of the land through guided tours and educational activities.
According to the website's listing, the candidate hired will be in charge of "rulemaking and regulation, compliance and enforcement, environmental considerations and documentation and/or program administration and oversight."
It is mainly an office job but might require some field work for data observations and environmental assessments. Because of this, telework is eligible as listed in the posting:
"The National Park Service has determined that the duties of this position are suitable for telework and the selectee may be allowed to telework with supervisor approval."
The job is a permanent full-time position and will pay you between $88,262-114,741 per year.
The position is open to the public, but it is a GS-12 ranked pay grade, so one year of similar experience is required with knowledge of environmental regulations and legislation. The hiring manager would also like the candidate to have experience in understanding reports about ecological, biological and geological concepts.
Qualifications also include volunteer experience, paid or unpaid.
This position requires that you are a U.S. citizen, have a valid driver's license and have a flexible schedule as you may be on-call outside your regular shift hours.
You can apply to this job until March 27, however, the posting will close after 100 applicants have sent in a submission, so there is a potential it might close earlier.