An Alligator Chased A Florida Man In The Everglades & 'At Least 50' More Were Watching Him
"Just casually being hunted by a 12-foot alligator 😮💨"
A viral TikToker, who showcases Florida's wildlife, went to the Everglades and recorded an alligator chasing after him at night time. The terrifying video had his followers on the edges of their seats when he said that wasn't the only gator to look out for.
He shined his light at the water and saw "at least 50" pairs of eyes glowing right at him.
"Hey guys, I'm in the Florida Everglades and this alligator is coming right after me. I don't think he knows who he's dealing with," the creator, Garrett Galvin (@fishingarrett), said with unwavering confidence. "But he's not the only one to watch out for..."
He taps the water with his toes, which antagonizes the croc as the animal swam up to the surface and just stared at him.
Galvin then shined his light at what seemed like another gator, who he said was sleeping until the owls woke the animal up.
"Swamp puppy's on a mission and he wants me," he casually said as the "swamp puppy" got closer and eventually started to get out of the water and sauntered towards him.
@fishingarrett
#everglades#alligator#fyp#foryou#wildlife#foryoupage#conservation#florida#viral#flaoridaman#floridacheck#nature#snake#animalplanet#aniamls#owl#bird#swamp#jungle#pro#professional#gator#foryourpage
The creator gets dangerously close to the animal and claimed that they were just playing "hide and seek."
The clip was published on April 30 but is still circulating the Internet with 16.7 million views. Galvin's followers are in disbelief of this man's courage to get up close with alligators, and they make note of that in the comment section.
"Just casually being hunted by a 12-foot alligator," one person replied.
Others claim that he is not scared of anything, which might be because his entire account is dedicated to recording wildlife and coming eerily close to different creatures.
In fact, he even grabs or pets them, which can be seen in one recorded clip that received 21.3 million views as he caught snakes.
@fishingarrett
#everglades#fyp#foryou#wildlife#foryoupage#alligator#crocodile#conservation#florida#viral#florida#flaoridaman#floridacheck#nature#foryourpage#snake#animalplanet#aniamls#bird#water#swamp
You can also find the wildlife enthusiast on Instagram, where he takes photos of himself with the animals.
He has some posts with snakes wrapped around his body and others of him even playing with potentially dangerous animals, like a pufferfish and, of course, gators.
According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, you can usually find American crocodiles in "brackish and saltwater habitats," and they are typically found in South Florida, which might be why there are plenty seen at the Everglades.
Galvin continues to go to the Florida Everglades to share the different kinds of creatures out there, and it's safe to say, he does so fearlessly.
...And always remember, it's not always the alligators you dosee that are scary, but look out for the ones you don't see.