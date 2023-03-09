You Can Swim With Florida Alligators In This Underwater Tour & It's Actually Safe
The gator you can get a picture with is over 9 feet long!
There's an underwater tour in Florida where you can actually swim with alligators and get pretty close. The best part — it's actually safe, and that's because you're placed behind a safety barrier.
The tours take place at the Everglades Outpost in Homestead, FL, guided by trusted crocodilian professional, Christopher Gillette, who you might recognize from Animal Planet's hit show, Gator Boys.
The experience is quite unique given the fact that you'll be submerged in a 30,000-gallon aquatic habitat and up close and personal with Casper the gator, an over 9-foot-long, around 250-lbs reptile.
A woman underwater with the crocodile.Christopher Gillette | CrocodileChris
Casper is the largest one on the tour, but there will be several other alligators underwater with you, as well. The pond gets cleaned specifically for these tours so that you can get a clear view with your goggles on.
Gillette will be with you in the water at all times, as he has handled crocs up to 16 feet long and has worked with Casper for 12 years, so his presence will ensure an added layer of safety to ensure you're okay.
Wet suits are encouraged, but not required as many people wear their bathing suits. However, it can apparently get a bit cold during the tour.
Only one guest can go in the water at a time and you must be 16 years or older to participate. Also, only one person is allowed to watch you from a viewing area.
The tours are 30 minutes long and you can capture this incredible experience by purchasing the photo package, as Gillette brings his professional camera and will send you 15 of his best shots!
It's normally held on Fridays and Saturdays, but if you want a private tour for 2 hours on another day, he asks that you email him at ChrisGilletteWildlife@gmail.com.
This is one tour unlike any other, and you can be head-to-head with an animal people typically see as scary, in a calmer environment.
Underwater Gator Tour
Price: $250 for the tour, $450 for the tour and a photo package
When: Fridays and Saturdays, unless private
Address: 35601 S.W., 192nd Ave., Homestead, FL
Why You Need To Go: This is a one-of-a-kind experience where you can be face-to-face with live alligators. Of course, you'll be behind a safety net, but you can have an unbelievable tour at the Florida Everglades Outpost where you can see these animals from a different perspective...and, it's safe!
We strongly advise that before you go swimming or visit a potentially hazardous location, you check for the most recent updates on potential hazards, security, water quality, and closures. If you do plan to visit a location, respect the environment.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 26, 2019.