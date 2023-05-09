3 Besties Floating Down A Florida Spring Ran Into An Alligator & It Was Hissing At Them
"He’s just minding his business and here y’all come 😂😂😂"
Seeing alligators in Florida are not an uncommon occurrence, but three best friends floating down a river never thought they would be up close and personal with one just hanging out on a log...and the animal was hissing at them!
One of the women posted a video to TikTok of her and her besties on tubes having a relaxing time at Ichetucknee Springs State Park, until things took a turn for the worst.
You can hear the creator (@carolescrazylife) mention that she's never seen a gator in the spring "ever!" So, aside from being inches away from the croc and nearly bumping into the log it was laying on, this might have been why they were so unprepared to see the large animal right before their eyes.
You can't hear it in the clip, but the TikToker claims the gator was hissing at her friends multiple times, as you can see it lift its head and look right at them.
@carolescrazylife
That just happened! 3 of us besties on the river floating. #florida #ichtuckneesprings #gator #alligator #floridagirls #nature
The video received 6.4 million views and countless people commented on what might have been going through the gator's mind.
"The way he raised his head like 'oh good, my door dash order is here.'"
"That Gator looked like he was like 'I'm on vacation and these people are loud af.'"
"Gator is like, 'Ma'am. I am just trying to enjoy some moments without my kids.'"
While many tried making light of the situation, others replied they would never go to Florida for this reason and they don't trust even something as small as a rain puddle in the Sunshine State.
Some wrote it was important for them to be on the lookout for the gators they didn't see, not the ones they did see.
The creator replied to one of the comments that because Ichetucknee Springs is colder water, gators don't like it as much.
According to Florida Trippers, these animals "are most active when temperatures are between 82 and 92 degrees." The waterway eventually merges into the Santa Fe River, where you may see alligators.
So, it seems they either have gone too far, or it could have been a hotter day as we inch closer to the summertime in Florida. Whatever the case may be, it was a girl's day they'll never forget.