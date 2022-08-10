Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Huge 3-Legged Alligator Was Wrangled At A Florida Construction Site In A Terrifying Video

Just Florida things. 🐊

A gator being wrangled at a construction site. Right: A gator in a construction site.

Florida alligators strike again. Recent TikTok posts that were broken up into two parts show an unwelcome visitor at a new construction site.

The videos — part one was posted Saturday and part two was posted yesterday — show a man with a tool used to wrangle the animal in hopes to get him out of the place.

He approaches the massive gator in the corner and gets the cord around the crocodile's neck. In pursuit of dragging him out of the site, the alligator tosses and turns and continues to flip in an attempt to break free.

The video is utterly terrifying, many viewers say, while others could only realize that the reptile only had three legs! Oh, and you can't forget the guy in the window recording on his own device in a hard hat getup.

#florida #alligator alligator was not harmed @allnativefl

"Sooooo no one is going to mention how the alligator has one missing leg🤨," a user replied.

Someone else made a joke saying "whatever they're paying that guy it isn't enough," and the creator said he does it for fun.

Many others joked about the colleague outside who was just watching and said that would be them if they were in the same situation.

The first video received 1.6 million views, while the second garnered just over half of that at 67.9K views. Though, the latter clip has a closer view of the gator.

Part 2 Y’all should do me a favor, hit that like and follow button😎 #florida #alligator

One person asked, "bro why am I so stressed watching this". Many wrote they won't move to Florida for this reason.

The creator commented that the gator was relocated to a city that had an opening for it.

