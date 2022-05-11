Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

florida alligator

An Over 7-Foot Long Florida Alligator Stopped At A Couples House & They Were Shocked (PHOTO)​

The gator just wanted to say "hi." 👋🐊

Florida Associate Editor
An alligator laying on a dirt landscape.

An alligator laying on a dirt landscape.

Georgia Evans | Dreamstime

Imagine opening your front door to see an extremely large Florida alligator just staring back at you. Well, that became a reality for a couple in Charlotte County, Florida.

The Sheriff's Office said the people who live at the house heard a "BANG" on the door and were shocked when they open the door to their surprise visitor.

It was so large that the cops posted a photo of the animal. Trappers estimated it to be 7 feet, 7 inches long, and a whopping 350 pounds!

In the image, you can see its teeth hanging out of its mouth, and its tail curved around because of its length.

The gator was reportedly moved to a sanctuary with hundreds of acres of swamps. The large reptile will be with others of its kind.

"Gators who lack fear of humans, create a dangerous situation as the gator may strike at any time killing or seriously injuring a person or animal(s)," the Sheriff's Office wrote on their Facebook page.

Many who follow the social media page commented that alligators that big do not get relocated. However, on the Fish and Wildlife Conservation page, there is a form you can fill out to relocate alligators. On the online document, you can only document a gator that's up to 4-feet long.

Male alligators can grow up to 15-feet long, while females can get as big as 9-feet long.

Alligator hunting season spans August 15 to November 1.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

