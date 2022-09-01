An Alligator Was Wrangled At A Florida Wendy’s & People Are Happy It Wasn’t McDonald’s
"He knew the frosty machine would be working."
Florida alligators are always making their way into places that typically aren't their natural habitat... like this Wendy's in Hernando County, just north of Tampa. The gator was found yesterday afternoon in the parking lot.
The Sheriff's Department posted the photos on their Facebook page and the reptile wranglers got an earful in the comment section, especially when it came to the restaurant the wild animal was found.
"At least he trusted his gut and didn’t try to go get ice cream from McDonald’s. He knew the frosty machine would be working," one person joked on the post.
As a hilarious, well-known generalization to the fast food chain, the comment racked up 117 reactions along with people responding that it was so true.
More users followed the banter and wrote that the animal "just wanted a frosty. He went to McDonald’s for a McFlurry but the ice cream machine was down".
The alligator on the road. Right: An alligator being wrangled by two police officers.Hernando County Sheriff's Office | Facebook
Others said the gator was trying to get a 4 for $4 menu item. While some laughed that there was a "Wet Floor" sign on the street behind the officers.
Though not everyone thought it was time to crack jokes, many community members worried about where the gator went and why the cops tied him up the way they did.
"Wait, why did they tie his legs like that!? So sad!!" one person commented.
The alligator in the trunk of the car tied up.Hernando County Sheriff's Office | Facebook
Individuals replied that it was the proper procedure, while many hoped for a peaceful release for the wild animal.
The authorities said they called the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for assistance and the gator is now in FWC's custody.
Local 10 News reported that the gator was 6 feet long. According to FWC's website, if they are 4 feet or more, or pose a threat to people, they are considered a nuisance.
Alligator hunting season in Florida began on August 15 and runs until the morning of November 1.
