A Florida Alligator Took A Swim In A Family's Pool & The Cops Wrangled The Animal Out (VIDEO)
The gator is almost 11-feet long. 🐊
A Florida Alligator decided he wanted to take a nice dip in the pool at a family's home in Punta Gorda, FL, and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was all over it.
"Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!" The cops wrote on their Facebook page.
They reported that the family heard some loud noises in their backyard when they saw the gator outside. He came out to be as long as 10 feet, 11 inches, and 550 lbs.
The alligator in the pool.Charlotte County's Sheriff's Office | Facebook
He tore through their screen to get to the water, and he stayed there until the cops came to the rescue.
One of the family members, Francoise Sarah Meruse, caught it all on camera and posted a behind-the-scenes video.
"Thank you so much Charlotte County Police for keeping us all safe and safely removing the ," wrote Meruse.
You can hear someone in the background of the video say there are four cops pulling the wild animal out of the water.
Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, Alligator Trappers arrived to help get the situation under control.
The cops trying to wrangle the alligator.Charlotte County's Sheriff's Office | Facebook
Many people responded to the Sheriff's Facebook photos hoping the alligator did not get put down.
"Rip Ally Gator , I am sure he got put down," one woman wrote. "Poor guy just wanted a night swim."
Meruse commented on the Sheriff's post that the gator is still "alive and well."