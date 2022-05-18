Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
florida alligator

A Florida Alligator Took A Swim In A Family's Pool & The Cops Wrangled The Animal Out (VIDEO)

The gator is almost 11-feet long. 🐊

A Florida alligator in a pool. The alligator being wrangled by the cops.

A Florida alligator in a pool. The alligator being wrangled by the cops.

Charlotte County's Sheriff's Office | Facebook

A Florida Alligator decided he wanted to take a nice dip in the pool at a family's home in Punta Gorda, FL, and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was all over it.

"Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!" The cops wrote on their Facebook page.

They reported that the family heard some loud noises in their backyard when they saw the gator outside. He came out to be as long as 10 feet, 11 inches, and 550 lbs.

The alligator in the pool.The alligator in the pool.Charlotte County's Sheriff's Office | Facebook

He tore through their screen to get to the water, and he stayed there until the cops came to the rescue.

One of the family members, Francoise Sarah Meruse, caught it all on camera and posted a behind-the-scenes video.

"Thank you so much Charlotte County Police for keeping us all safe and safely removing the 🐊," wrote Meruse.

You can hear someone in the background of the video say there are four cops pulling the wild animal out of the water.

Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, Alligator Trappers arrived to help get the situation under control.

The cops trying to wrangle the alligator.The cops trying to wrangle the alligator.Charlotte County's Sheriff's Office | Facebook

Many people responded to the Sheriff's Facebook photos hoping the alligator did not get put down.

"Rip Ally Gator , I am sure he got put down," one woman wrote. "Poor guy just wanted a night swim."

Meruse commented on the Sheriff's post that the gator is still "alive and well."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...