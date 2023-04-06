This Is The Best US National Park According To Americans & It Beat Out Popular Spots
You can take gorgeous photos here!
Summer is near, and travel plans are being made!
If you’re hoping to make it to a national park in the United States this year but aren't sure which one is the best, a recent study looked at which Americans are having the best time.
Researchers with CasinoBonusCA combed through the National Park Service's visitor surveys to gather a list of the country's top-rated parks, and some of the most popular spots didn't even make the top 40.
Data shows tourists are enjoying the dreamy Appalachian mountains of West Virginia's New River Gorge National Park and Preserve out of all 424 national park sites in the country, with Carlsbad Caverns National Park (No. 2) and Lewis and Clark National Historic Park (No.3) ranking close behind.
The West Virginian park currently has an 87.76% visitor survey response rate of "Very Good," the most out of any other park in the country.
That means Americans and visitors are enjoying this magical park more so than ultra-famous parks like Yellowstone National Park (No. 39) or Yosemite National Park (No. 56).
Perhaps New River Gorge National Park's array of hiking trails, water rafting activities, and plenty of impressive outlooks at the surrounding sweeping hills of foliage have something to do with the star ratings it receives.
The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve are entirely free to visit, so maybe it's time to plan a trip to find out why it was voted the best.
Other parks that made the top of the list include Maine's Acadia National Park (No. 4), Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve (No. 5) in Northern Alaska, Congaree National Park (No.6) in the forests of South Carolina, and Arches National Park (No.7) in the desert of Utah.
No matter the destination, the United States is full of so many incredible parks to choose from that you're sure to have an unforgettable experience.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.