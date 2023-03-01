This US State Will Pay You $12K To Move To The Mountains & Go On Outdoor Adventures
You can apply now!
People are actually being paid to move to different states across the United States, and there's one place paying you big bucks to move to gorgeous mountains.
Through Ascend West Virginia, you will be paid $12,000 to move to one of the four quiet areas of the Mountain State where the program is offered.
Outdoor lovers, like hikers or skiers, might especially love this program because once you move, you will receive a "free outdoor recreation package" to use around the state. It's all about enjoying nature!
If you're interested in the move, you have a choice of four West Virginia areas: Morgantown, Greenbriar Valley, the Eastern Panhandle, and Greater Elkins. These places are all surrounded by sweeping mountains, state parks, and fun hiking trails with gorgeous views.
First, though, you must apply online to see if you are eligible. You are required to have a full-time remote job or be self-employed, be able to move within six months of being accepted, and you absolutely must love the outdoors.
If you're the lucky candidate who gets accepted, you won't just be handed the $12K all at once, so here's how the money works.
You will be paid the first $10,000 over your first 12 months living in West Virginia, so that's an $833 monthly allowance. Once your second year in the state is complete, you'll receive the rest of your $2,000.
The program doesn't offer real estate, but they have resources for movers who are trying to find a new home in the mountains.
Sound like heaven to you? Be sure to check out the Ascend WV website to see which communities are currently accepting applications.