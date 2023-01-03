This Quaint Town In West Virginia Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook & Has Amazing Nature Views
The place is also an outdoorsy paradise.
If you're adventurous and enjoy road trips to offbeat and not-so-touristy destinations, there's a quaint town in West Virginia that could become one of your favorite spots to visit, as it's stocked with interesting anecdotes from U.S. history, lots of ghost stories, and it’s also the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
Located an hour from Washington, D.C., Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a small place with amazing nature views courtesy of the Blue Ridge mountains and the waters of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers.
The town saw John Brown’s Raid in the 1800s, and today tourists can visit John Brown’s Fort and the Arsenal ruins as part of the legacy of the United States’s conflict with slavery.
Harpers Ferry also plays a pivotal role in Indigenous, Civil War, and African American history.
Nowadays, the town has a small population of a little bit more than 250 people living in the area, according to the World Population Review. However, its charming views and rich history keep this town alive, offering a series of activities to both visitors and locals.
Harpers Ferry’s Lower Town has a variety of free museums and exhibits, stores, and small eateries you can enjoy before taking a hike to the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, which has over 20 miles of trails.
If you’re not really into hiking but still enjoy outdoor activities, you can also practice bicycling, climbing, picnicking, or fishing on the Shenandoah River.
Creepy stories also surround the town, and if you’re in the mood, you can always book a ghost tour and learn more about the place’s legends and paranormal events. According to TripAdvisor, Harpers Ferry has America’s oldest ghost tour and was given the Traveler’s Choice Award by this travel company in 2022. You can book a tour for just $16 per person and $12 for children 8 to 12 years old.
This place in West Virginia definitely offers plenty of activities for being such a small town.
