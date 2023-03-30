This Hidden Gem In Virginia Has A Romantic Downtown Area & A Quaint Countryside
A Gwyneth Paltrow movie once filmed here!
The United States is full of different small towns, and this hidden gem in Virginia is totally worth adding to the list of ones to visit.
Just a day trip from Washington, D.C. is the quiet, unsuspecting town of Culpeper, VA, which has so many things to explore in its gorgeous countryside and downtown area that once was a filming location in an old 1990s Gwyneth Paltrow film.
This enchanting city is also rich in colonial United States history with cool spots to visit, like nearby Civil War battlefields, the homes of war generals, and, of course, the picturesque old East Street Historic District.
When visiting Culper, you'll feel as if you actually stepped into a quaint American town that would be depicted in a cozy children's storybook, but nope, you're in a real place.
In fact, the area is so romantic that many couples have their wedding photos taken here.
Most of this town’s streets have that charming colonial feel like East Street, Main Street, and even a spot on nearby Davis Street was once a backdrop for some scenes in the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow thriller film Hush.
Around here, you can explore all of the local boutiques and yummy restaurants, as well as tour the impressive historic homes still standing from in 18th century.
The sweeping Blue Ridge mountains and foothills surrounding Culpeper also make for some awesome outdoor activities like hiking trails or visiting one of the several farmsteads in the area, like Charming Hill Farm, which offers goat cuddling.
You also can't forget that Virginia wine country is right nearby, and there are plenty of vineyards offering tastings with breathtaking views.
However you choose to spend your day trip in Culpeper, VA, we're sure everyone will find something to discover and enjoy!
