This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
You won't find skyscrapers here!
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities.
Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found places like New York, NY and Chicago, IL to take first and second place, respectively, based on what both cities have to offer — from activities to tourist destinations, and ambiance.
The Old Town Alexandria, VA, made the top three, beating out other major cities including Seattle, WA (No. 8) and even the popular Nashville, TN (No. 15).
The quaint Virginia town has been established since the 1700s just down the Potomac river from the country's capital, Washington D.C., so the area is rich with charming, centuries-old architecture.
It's the perfect combination of historic culture and enchanting small streets lined with local shops and restaurants. The quiet "Old Town" vibe is what put Alexandria so high on the blog's list.
The city has a population of 154,706, according to a 2021 estimate done by the United States Census Bureau. It's not quite a "small town" per se, but once you visit the picturesque King St. you'll feel like you transported to a tiny antiquated village.
Alexandria was home to George Washington at one point, and you can visit all types of landmarks all over town like Gadsby's Tavern, where he and a few other American presidents once dined. You can also see a replica of his townhome at the exact spot it once stood.
This Virginia suburb simply offers unique experiences that are difficult to find in other cities that placed.
