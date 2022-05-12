This TikToker Asks People On US City Streets For Their Salary & It's So Eye-Opening
Whether you're looking for a job, your next career move or you're just plain curious, it's common to look up which salary lands with a certain position and sometimes they can be hard to find.
TikTok influencer, Hannah Williams, is normalizing being vocal about what people make on her channel Salary Transparent Street, and the internet absolutely loves it.
In her popular videos, she's around the East Coast, so far reporting in Virginia and Maryland, and walks the city streets with just her mic and recording equipment. Then, she asks the people walking around what they do and what they get paid.
From rocket scientists to flight attendants, art teachers, and editors, the video sensation said strangers on the street are the best way to find out what companies will offer you.
Some of the salaries include:
- Entry-level Architect: $62,000
- PhD student: $31,500
- Au Pair: $200/week
- High School Math Teacher (10 yrs. experience): $78,000
- Flight Attendant: Base salary of $1500
- Public Relations: $80,000-85,000
- Navy Contractor: $75,000
- Software Developer: $90,000
- Editor: $60,000
- E-Commerce: $1.1 million
The host even asks if they enjoy what they do, as well as tips for how they could have changed course.
Williams' goal is to teach others what she didn't know when she was on the job hunt. She hopped five different jobs in under three years with a starting salary of $40,000.
She realized she was underpaid at her fourth employment and didn't even realize she could negotiate her salary. The influencer increased her pay to $115,000 and shared her story online.
"I’ve always been open about my salary and wondered why everyone else wasn’t, and so I started researching the benefits and learning about why as a society this is taboo, and I figured the only way I could combat it would be to get everyone on board by sparking a conversation drastically," Williams told Narcity.
She had no clue it was going to go viral.
In fact, it gained such a huge community, she put her two weeks in at her current employment to begin influencing full-time starting May 20.