A Domino's Delivery Driver Explains What She Earns & TikTokers Are Not Happy With The Tips
"No tips or $1 tip makes my blood boil."
A Domino's delivery driver on TikTok is sharing how much she makes on the job and it's leaving a lot of people shocked by how much (or how little) she gets in tips.
TikToker Milena Diaz takes viewers along for the ride during a night of deliveries and many people are highlighting her positive attitude even when she makes $0 tips.
In her video, the Arkansas woman lets people know the cost of each delivery and how much tip came with it.
@iammilenadiaz
tbh this was so much fun🤣🤣 #dominospizza #work #fyp #dominos #money #tips #selfie #friendsfirst
By the end of the night, Diaz had made 19 deliveries.
Although she shows us that some deliveries came with no tip, in total she earned $125 in tips, which comes to $6.58 per delivery.
@iammilenadiaz
12/40 wild cards 🥳 #dominospizza #work #fyp #dominos #money #tips #selfie #friendsfirst
Diaz's two videos have received a lot of reaction from viewers and many people are pointing out how surprising it is to see how few customers tipped her during the night.
"I am honestly so shocked why people aren’t tipping? That’s like common knowledge to tip pizza delivery," one person wrote.
"Why is everyone out here spending $40 on pizza but can’t tip the person driving it to them," another person expressed in the comments.
"No tips or $1 tip makes my blood boil," another TikToker user noted.
One person who also said they couldn't believe the lack of tips asked Diaz how she makes her money.
"When delivering, we get $5/hr plus tips and mileage. When in store, we get $13/hr," she replied.
Others also highlighted how gracious Diaz is throughout the night, even when she makes no extra money off a delivery.
For anyone who is curious to learn more about being a delivery driver, Diaz answered some FAQs in a separate TikTok video.
In that follow-up she explains drivers don't get any percentage of the delivery fee that customers pay for every delivery order and the credit card tips don't get deposited into their accounts until later, unlike cash tips which they get to take home that day.
It looks like Diaz also noticed the tipping comments because she addresses it in a follow-up TikTok.
In the video Diaz shared that it's never a good idea to assume you'll make a tip on a delivery, but says she is grateful for every tip she gets.
She included two of her own examples as part of the story. Diaz explained that she recently delivered 14 pizzas to a local church and received no tip, whereas her next delivery of a single pizza earned her a tip of $40.
Based on the reactions to the video it's clear many people have advice to all delivery customers: tip your delivery driver if you're ordering in!
