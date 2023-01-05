A Domino's Delivery Driver Shared What She Earns In Tips & TikTokers Are Shocked By The Amount
"The percent of people not tipping is ridiculous."
While some people might get confused about how much to tip for food delivery, one driver is here to tell you that $0 is simply not OK.
TikToker Allison Green is a Domino's delivery driver in North Carolina, and she's winning plenty of attention on the platform for sharing how much she makes in tips during her shifts.
The first video she made about her deliveries quickly went viral with over 800,000 views after she explained how much she made from 11 deliveries.
"I just took my first delivery of the night. It was a cash delivery and his food was $46.17 and he gave me $50 and told me to keep the change," she said with a smile about the $3.83 tip.
Green's second delivery, which came to a total of $36.33, did not earn her a tip.
"That's OK cause that happens," she noted.
The next few orders came with tips, with the highest being $10.
Her final order of the night, which came to $56, once again came with a $0 tip.
At the end of the night, Green calculated how much she earned, saying she had made $13 in cash tips and $42.29 in credit card tips. That's not counting her gas reimbursement and her $10-an-hour wage.
Based on her total, Green made an average of $5.03 in tips per delivery.
"It's not terrible for a Monday, but it could be better," she said.
Many people in the comments were shocked by the fact that some customers tipped nothing.
"I don't understand how people can be OK with not tipping," one person wrote.
Others stated they wouldn't be ordering in if they couldn't afford to tip the driver.
"If I can’t tip the bill or so very close to it, then I’m not going out to eat or ordering in. TIP YOUR DELIVERY DRIVERS AND SERVERS!!!!!!" they said.
"2/11 gave no tips? I feel like those customers should be tracked. After 5 no tip orders they get banned lol," another person stated.
Many TikTokers also expressed how much they appreciated Green's positive attitude, even with the lack of tips.
"You are so positive, even with the none tipping customers. Great attitude, you’ll go far with that. I love it," one viewer noted.
Even Bart Johnson, the actor who played Coach Jack Bolton in High School Musical alongside Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, commented on the video.
"Love your energy. Never change!! It’s going to serve you well in life. ❤️👍" Johnson wrote.
Tipping culture has been getting people especially lately, with more and more prompts showing up at fast-food self-checkout counters and even at Starbucks.
However, most people seem to agree that you should be tipping servers at restaurants and delivery drivers. They need it to get by!
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.