A Red Lobster Server Shared How Much She Makes In Tips & TikTokers Are Horrified
"People suck with tipping!"
A woman, who says she's a server at Red Lobster, is sharing how much money she made during one of her shifts and it's getting a lot of outrage online.
TikToker Jasmine Anderson made a video to tally up how much she made in tips on a Friday night at a Red Lobster restaurant, and while she was optimistic about the total, others pointed out that the tips were not good enough.
In the video, Anderson says she served 20 tables during the six-hour shift.
By the end of her shift, Anderson's sales were over $1,500 and she then listed how much she made in tips per table.
The tips ranged from $0 to $29.
Anderson then calculated the amount she owed the restaurant ($319) since some customers paid in cash and then her tip out was over $35.
"Alrighty after counting all of that I ended the night with $209 which I can't complain for six hours."
That total means Anderson made $34.83 an hour for her shift.
Many people who commented on the video were shocked by how much Anderson made.
"This is soo sad. Thats horrible," one person wrote, while others told her to "leave that place" and get a new job.
"I would be HOLLERING. Worked 4-8 yesterday. My sales were $350 and I walked with $128. We get a bunch of regulars and big tippers but still," another person shared.
"People suck with tipping! You barely made 15 percent," another person wrote to which Anderson replied, "I have to tip out 3% so I averaged 18% and I’m happy with that."
Another TikToker wrote that it was "depressing" how much she made in tips. However, Anderson chimed in once again saying it wasn't "the best night" but it was still over $30 an hour.
One person who said they had serving experience seemed to think Anderson's tips weren't all that bad.
"Having served for 8yrs, this would have been considered a good night. But I’ve been out the game a little over 7years I’m sure inflation doesn’t help," they wrote.
Anderson is one of many TikTokers who have publicly shared how much they make in tips during a shift.
In January, a Domino's delivery driver in North Carolina shared how much she made during one night of deliveries and it too left people surprised by the lack of tips she received.
