A Server On TikTok Revealed Her Hack For Getting Bigger Tips & It's Evil Genius
"Yes, as a server, my favorite thing to do is lie."
How much should you tip your server? This is always a question that will get many answers, as tipping culture is very different around the world, and while some agree to leaving a high percentage, others don’t think the same way.
However, servers always appreciate a good tip, and it looks like some of them even have tricks to get a higher amount of money from their customers.
TikTok user Deirdre (@ddeirdreee) is a server working at a brunch spot in Los Angeles, CA, and recently revealed a hack she learned not too long ago that could benefit her fellow workers in the service industry.
@ddeirdreee
doing what i can💯💸 #fyp #foryou #server #serviceindustry #waitress #losangeles #serverhack
"I work at a brunch spot, and there's a lot of families and a lot of kids," the content creator says in the video. "Today, I had these people come in, their kids made a mess. 'OMG, I’m so sorry,' [they said] and for some reason, instead of saying my usual 'Oh! That’s ok! I’ll clean it up,' I said, 'That’s ok, I have little ones at home.'"
In the clip, the L.A. server proceeds by sharing that the customers started asking her about her kids, which she said were 2 and 4 years old.
"They’re really cute, but they’re right at that age, you know, they don’t understand that they can’t be pouring stuff all over the place," Deirdre says she told the family she was talking to.
The family mentioned in the TikTok post ended up leaving her a good tip, and the server continued to use the same comments to other people visiting the restaurant, confirming the exercise worked as she got higher tips than usual.
However, this hack does involve lying about having those little ones at home.
"For the record, I’m 22, and I do not have children, but I just told people that I had kids, and they left me like hella tips," Deirdre says.
The comment section of said video is flooded with confessions from other TikTok users who work as servers saying that they also lie to their customers.
"I lie about anything that’s convenient at the time. Serving is performance art," one person wrote.
"Yes, as a server, my favorite thing to do is lie," another user shared.