A Woman Slammed $1 Tips & TikTokers Are Sharing The Most 'Disrespectful' Ways Of Tipping
People think they should be more "grateful."
How little is considered too little of a tip to give to a server?
Two women who claim to be service industry workers weighed in on the topic, and according to them, giving $1 is considered extremely disrespectful, and you might as well not give a tip at all.
TikToker and podcast host of Beauty with a Twist, Dede, touched on the topic in a recent podcast episode with her guest Joanne, also known as @skincarebyjoannemua.
During the episode, Joanne says, “I’d rather not get a tip than to give me a dollar…just don’t tip me. Please, you need the dollar more.”
Dede quickly chimes in, in agreement with Joanne and shared a story about a time that happened to her and how the experience made her “sad.”
@beautywithatwistpod
tipping $1 is disrespectful af 💀 #beautywithatwistpod #tipping #tippingculture #tippingetiquette
“I literally had this client give me $1. Like, “oh, here you go.” I thought that was SO disrespectful. I thought my work wasn’t good. I was really sad,” Dede said.
“F*** I’m not worth a $1! Keep your f***ing $1!”
Dede posted the clip from her podcast to her TikTok, and it has generated a fair amount of attention since.
People in the comment section shot back at the two women and their hot take on tipping seems to have really backfired on them.
One person wrote, “Crazy how people DEMAND a tip.”
Another person wrote, “Tell me you are American….”
One commenter asked, “what if that’s all they could afford and want you to feel appreciated for your work instead of giving nothing?”
“As a European I will never understand this logic,” wrote one commenter. “Like the food isn't expensive enough.”
“Tipping $1 isn’t necessarily disrespectful,” said one user. “Sometimes it’s all they got. Ik (I know) bc (because) it’s all I got. I’m grateful even if I don’t get tipped by the client.”
Others shared more disrespectful ways in which customers can tip workers.
“The more disrespectful [way] is getting coins,” wrote one user while another similarly expressed, “I’ve gotten coins before as a tip.”
Most people in the comment section agreed that customer service workers should be more grateful when getting a tip, even if it's only $1.
- Here's How Much You Should Tip At Restaurants In 2023 & A Pro Says It's Not 18% ›
- A Guy Didn't Tip For A $3 Coffee & The TikTok Video Is Dividing The Internet ›
- A Server On TikTok Says She's Received 'Scripture' Instead Of Cash Tips & It's 'The Worst' ›
- An Arizona Bottle Girl Shared Her Tip Earnings On TikTok & People Are Shocked ›
- A Server On TikTok Revealed Her Hack For Getting Bigger Tips & It's Evil Genius ›