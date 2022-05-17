Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bottle girl

An Arizona Bottle Girl Shared Her Tip Earnings On TikTok & People Are Shocked

She makes more than what most people make in a month in just hours! 💵

Florida Associate Editor
A bottle girl in Arizona at work. A receipt given to an Arizona bottle girl.

A bottle girl in Arizona at work. A receipt given to an Arizona bottle girl.

ninageruntho | TikTok

The average person in the U.S. earns roughly $2,100 every two weeks... and that's before taxes. A bottle girl in the U.S. could make more than that in just hours!

A woman named Nina Angelina in Scottsdale, Arizona revealed a day in the life of her job on TikTok, and the audience went wild over not only what she makes, but also what people are spending.

The TikToker posted on her second week at Maya Dayclub that she got the "cabana section for the first time ever", and it was worth the grueling hours in the sun.

After showing a clip of how busy the venue gets, she then showed just two receipts from her cabana customers, and it's more than what the average person made in a month in 2021. Nina Angelina acquired it in just one day.

Her first receipt was tipped at $1,800. Her second tip was $3,000.

@ninageruntho

my day as a #bottlegirl in #scottsdale week 2

The video went viral and received about 4.7 million views and viewers are considering a career change.

One person commented, "I'm in the wrong profession."

Another user said that she just made 6 months of the commenter's rent.

Commenters writing on the viral video post.Commenters writing on the viral video post.ninageruntho | TikTok

Clearly, the job garnered a lot. of excitement, so the bottle service money maker created a video on how she got the job.

She said it's all about who you know. Her boyfriend had a friend that worked at the day club and put in a good word for her. The rest was history.

As of May 2022, ZipRecruiter reports the average bottle service job makes about $40,800. Considering this amount of money might not be made on a daily basis, it could be possible.

However, that might not be the only tip the creator made that day. Unless Nina Angelina has a hefty tip-out process for her colleagues, it seems she could be surpassing ZipRecruiter's findings if her days continue as her videos suggest.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...