A Massachusetts Man Said An Arizona Bar Denied Him Entry & Thought His ID Was Fake
"How do you not know what a real ID looks like?"
Bouncers at bars are infamous gatekeepers with the power to deny people entrance for a multitude of reasons. A 22-year-old man experienced that harsh reality in Tucson, AZ last weekend when he was rejected at O'Malley's Bar & Grill with his "real" Massachusetts ID.
The content creator, @pigeonvizion, said in a viral TikTok video that the bouncer thought his identification was fake.
The clip has since gained 1.4 million views and 196.2K likes, as people watched him ask, "how do you not know what a real ID looks like?"
"Understand this, we have the right to refuse your service," the doorman replied.
The creator updated his audience that the restaurant employee claimed he's never seen an ID from the New England state and actually took the credentials from him.
The TikToker, who attends the University of Arizona, called law enforcement to get the bar to give it back.
The student revealed that the police never showed up.
According to the comment section, this is something that happens more often than not to young 20-somethings, as viewers of the first clip reveal this type of rejection is a common issue faced at American establishments.
"This happened to me at the ripe age of 24 lol I was flabbergasted," one user commented.
Another mentioned it happened to them at 23, too.
"When I was 23 I was getting a drink at a bar, they thought I had a fake so they called the cops after they snapped my ID," the user said. "I ended up getting free drinks."
Narcity reached out to both O'Malley's Bar & Grill and the TikTok creator requesting comment. Neither party has immediately responded at the time of publication.