A Woman Was Denied At A Bar Using Her Dead Sister's ID & Here's How She Got Caught
She kept using it even after she turned 21 years old.
An Ohio woman reminisced on TikTok about a time when she was caught using her sister's ID to get into bars... only her sister is dead, and when it was scanned, the information showed up as "deceased."
The creator, Alyssa Nikaye (@divinejourneys), said she and her friends decided to go to a club in a bigger town around 30 minutes away from where they went to college.
Since she had been using this ID for more than three years in her small town and they never scanned it before, it never occurred to her what would happen if they did.
@divinejourneys
More things that would send my dead sister into a coma 😅 tiktok im 25 now— and this is a *fake story* #thingsthatwouldputyouinacoma #deadsisterclub #deadsisterjokes #trending #fypシ #funny
"So, the barback took the ID and begins to scan it, and the minute he scans it, his face turns stone cold, like he had seen a ghost," she said.
He asked the other barback to check it out, and, after what she said seemed like two minutes, he said to her, "ma'am, this says you're deceased."
Nikaye and her friends were asked to leave, but not without retrieving the ID. She said it was her dead sister's and she wanted it back. He hesitantly gave it back to her, and she took it and ran.
She uploaded a follow-up video showing the ID, and while she never revealed the state where this happened in her "storytime" TikTok, everyone flooded her comments laughing at the fact that it was an Ohio ID.
"As an Ohioan, this 100% checks out," someone wrote.
Another replied that the story "screamed Ohio" and that it makes so much sense.
Nikaye said she continued to use her sister's ID after she turned 21 because the bar she frequented in her university town already knew who she was and recognized the ID, so she didn't want to get caught using her legal one.
Now, she has learned her lesson.