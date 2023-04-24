You Can Get Paid To Party At Clubs Across The US & It's The Sweetest Modeling Gig Ever
Show up, have fun and get paid!
There are many unique jobs across the U.S., but one gig, in particular, allows you to have fun at clubs and events, all while paying you by the hour.
From boat shows to car shows and even just showing up to different nightlife venues, you can have the modeling gig of your dreams, and it's one big party.
It's called "atmosphere modeling" and you get paid by attendance at different conventions and occasions, according to different agency websites, like Envy Lifestyle Group.
Those hired are asked to wear a company uniform as requested by a client and assist in hosting an event, or head to a venue and help be "seat fillers," so to speak, pretending as though they are regular customers.
You can see on Envy's Instagram page, they send their models to events like dinner parties at Nobu in Malibu, CA, and music festivals like Rolling Loud in Syracuse, NY.
They also get hired to represent companies like Discover Puerto Rico and be boat hostesses at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.
This isn't as niche as it sounds, either. There are plenty of other agencies, like Blush Model and Talent, that have booked their professionals to be seen at popular hot spots like the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, and at one of the Dream Hotels pool parties in New York.
One woman in the industry named Jaz (@realbadjaz) who is signed to Envy Lifestyle Group shared on TikTok how it works. She said a client or club promoter will contact the company requesting models to "bring the atmosphere and have good vibes."
"When guys see girls partying and having fun, they want to pop more bottles, and they want to spend more money, and doing this you have so much fun. You get paid a pretty, pretty, penny," she said.
The exact pay can vary, but according to AuditionsHQ, models can make about $100 or more per hour for just showing up.
@realbadjaz
Jobs are booked from Las Vegas to Miami and everywhere in between. A quick look at Envy Lifestyle Group's website shows that there is an easy application process online. You just have to share the information asked on the sheet and make sure you have headshot photos to upload.
The website states that pay is competitive and they cash in with their models as quickly as possible.
Blush Model and Talent also has a similar process to join their team online. So, if you want to make your eventful weekends your full-time job, this could be a great career choice for you to consider.