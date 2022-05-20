Disney College Program Members Spilled What Goes On Behind The Scenes & It's Wild (VIDEOS)
Spoiler: They blamed it on the alcohol.
Disney College Program, or DCP, is a full-time paid internship where college students from around the world travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL to spend a semester living and working on Disney property.
Recently former cast members have taken to TikTok to shine a light on what exactly goes on behind the scenes of DCP, and it's honestly a wild ride.
One user shared raunchy anecdotes about the reason the hot tubs were cemented over in the apartment complex she was staying at during her time in the program.
When asked why they were filled in, an older cast member informed her that "too many people were having [sex] in the hot tubs and they had to fill them". The story was confirmed when she found a "used wrapper" on the ground outside the pool the next morning.
She goes on to explain the infamous party buses.
While these buses are not affiliated in any way with Disney, they make their way from one complex to another where others in the program stay, and for "$5-10 they give you alcohol on the way there, drop you off at the clubs, bring you home, and everyone would hook up with everyone."
One popular destination for these buses is a local Orlando bar called Señor Frog's. A signature move here was pouring shots directly from the bottle into a partygoer's mouth.
@pettyjeddy
I feel... Seen 👉🏾👈🏾 #dcp #disneycollegeprogram #partybus #covid19 #covidvaccine #dcp2020 #senorfrogs #UpTheBeat #fyp #disneyworld
A popular trend on TikTok is sharing videos of what people expect their time to look like at the Disney College Program vs. how things actually went.
@olivia__hamilton
The DCP is a wild time friends #disney#dcp#disneycollegeprogram#dcp2020#drunk#drinking#magickingdom#disneyworld#fyp#foryoupage#anditwentlike#college
These posts generally feature what most would consider typical college party behavior.
@disneywithhalee
this is your sign to do a Disney college program #disneytiktok #disneycollegeprogram #disneycastmember #disneyparks #disney
Shotgunning beers, pouring liquor from the bottle into friends' mouths, and climbing on the hood of cars is nothing revolutionary at this age.
But there is something about knowing it's occurring on Disney's watch that makes it all the more entertaining and conflicts with how most people picture "Disney adults".
Of course, not all cast members have this experience. The program's main objective is to recruit interns to work full-time in the parks. But some inevitably spent their days at "the happiest place on Earth" with a mild hangover.
In a TikTok captioned "How I Got Kicked Out Of The Disney College Program And Ended Up Sleeping With Tigger", a former cast member explained that underage drinking was strictly forbidden, and anyone caught breaking this rule was immediately kicked out.
According to the video, this rule led to her eventual expulsion from the program.
She coped with the situation by moving in with the character actor who played Tigger in the parks, and sleeping on an air mattress in his apartment in exchange for giving him rides to work.
One former cast member spoke to Narcity about her time in the DCP during the Fall of 2015, "I will say my experience is less juicy in experience and more in observance. I turned 19 the day I checked in to the program and seriously was changed by some behavior I saw."
Narcity has reached out to Disney for comment but did not hear back before publishing. We will update this story upon a response.