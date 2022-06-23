This West Coast TikToker Aggressively Asks For Guys' Numbers & Their Reactions Are Priceless
"Get over here right now. Take your phone out. Give it to me."
One TikTok star is going viral for posting clips from a video where she aggressively approaches men to ask for their phone numbers.
Dani Jackel is a 23-year-old content creator and model from California who's best known for the prank videos she posts on both YouTube and TikTok.
She first came into the spotlight by being featured on The Daily Dropout, a channel that creates crude prank videos geared toward college students.
In a TikTok that reached 6.7 million views in a week, Dani can be seen tossing her phone to a man walking by with his group of friends. Once he catches it, she says in a demanding tone, "Number. In the phone. Right Now."
The man laughs and says "OK" in a shocked tone before entering his digits and walking away smiling, shaking his head with his friends.
Aggressively getting guys numbers😂 Full video link in bio! #comedy #humor #pranks #jokes #aggressive #funny #pickupline #single #flirt #danijackel
In another video, she approaches a man by asking for a lick of his ice cream cone, which he shockingly allows before giving her his number.
In a different TikTok, she approaches a man in a similar style, ordering, "Get over here right now. Take your phone out. Give it to me. Open it, unlock it."
As she's putting her number in his phone, he asks, "Does this always work?" They agree to meet up later that night, exchanging "I love yous" before he walks away smiling.
Users in the comments frequently expressed surprise for how well her tactics work, while others questioned how socially acceptable this prank would be if the roles were reversed.
"How they all take their phones out without a thought 😂" one user commented.
"Imagine a man does that to a woman…😂 it will be world war 3…" another noted.
The series' shocking tone has resulted in millions of views for Jackel, followed by 511,300 people at the time of publication.
We reached out to Dani and her team for comment and will update this article when we hear back.