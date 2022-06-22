NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

facebook mom

These TikToks On How Southern Moms Act On Facebook Are Going Viral For Being Eerily Accurate

“Change in latitude change in attitude 🏖🐚🤗”

Georgia Staff Writer
​A TikTok of Lauren wiping a fake tear. Right: A TikTok of Lauren captioned "Facebook mom at the beach."

A TikTok of Lauren wiping a fake tear. Right: A TikTok of Lauren captioned "Facebook mom at the beach."

lrnsscndlife | TikTok

These TikToks about how Southern moms act on Facebook are going viral for being eerily accurate.

The videos created by a 21-year-old influencer feature her blinking slowly into the camera with a glazed-over look and speaking cliches in a high-pitched Southern drawl.

Behind the comedic series is Lauren Cantrell, a part-time photo and video model that lives in Nashville, TN.

She told Narcity that inspiration for the content is drawn from her hometown in "the middle of nowhere in Alabama where most Facebook moms are located," as well as her own family.

"Facebook moms are something my older brother and I have been laughing about and mocking for years, especially since my mom most definitely was a Facebook mom back in the day haha. Not only was my mom the main source of inspiration for these posts, but generally every mom in the South has probably posted something similar on their profiles," she wrote.

In a clip with nearly 10 million views captioned “Change in latitude change in attitude 🏖🐚🤗”, she mimics posts made by Facebook moms at the beach, saying with a wink, "as long as Mama has her 'special juice' and her toes in the sand, everyone is happy."


@lrnsscndlife

“Change in latitude change in attitude 🏖🐚🤗”

Another video provides an update on the family dog named "Saydeigh girl," revealing her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

She goes on to explain the nuances of their family dynamic saying "while her and my husband didn't get along at first, he'd never tell you but they are the fastest of friends.

@lrnsscndlife

Reply to @spurrier.rebecca ❤️💛❤️ saydeigh❤️💛❤️


Though the dialogue may seem niche, the comments in her videos are flooded with fans relating to the impressions and requesting scenarios.

"I didn’t realize so many people would relate to something I thought was so niche to my upbringing, but I was very very wrong about that!" Cantrell concluded.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...