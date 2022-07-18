NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

splash mountain

A Family's Log Sunk During Disney World’s Splash Mountain Ride & Things Almost Got Ugly (VIDEO)

The ride will be gone for good soon.

Georgia Staff Writer
A group of park guests on the drop on Splash Mountain. Right: A view of the Splash Mountain ride. ​

A group of park guests on the drop on Splash Mountain. Right: A view of the Splash Mountain ride.

Viavaltours | Dreamstime, Szilkov | Dreamstime

Disney World's Splash Mountain made headlines this week when a family's log vehicle sunk in the middle of the ride.

Fans were shocked by a video recorded by park guest Ted Klein, and shared to the private Annual Passholders – Walt Disney World Facebook Group, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

In the post's caption, Klein explains "So, this just happened on Splash Mountain. They went down the big drop with their boat halfway sunk and they were trying to get someone's attention before they started going up. This is at the very end of the ride. They were lucky that they only got wet."

In the video, two adults aid younger guests in hopping off the sunken log vehicle onto a nearby platform towards the end of the ride, right before the 50-foot drop plunges into a water pool.

This is the third time an incident like this has occurred in nearly two years states WDW News Today.

In one TikTok shared this spring, guests can be seen off-boarding a waterlogged Splash Mountain vehicle while Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from the movie Titanic plays.

@danglin90

Please stay seated, friends #disneyworld #splashmountain #disneyworldorlando


The third incident occurred in August 2020 according to this viral video posted by user @skyelaringrsoll on Twitter.

Both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland's version of Splash Mountain are scheduled to be shut down and completely renovated.

The ride has received backlash for the racially insensitive theme of the Jim Crow-era film it is based on, Song of the South.

Disney announced last June that Splash Mountain would be transformed into "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," a new ride based on The Princess and the Frog, an animated classic that features a Black Disney princess.

Disney World has yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...