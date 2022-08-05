NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

disney world weather

Severe Thunderstorms In Florida Made Disney World Guests' Experience Everything But Magical

"Best ride ever!"

Georgia Staff Writer
​Flooding at Disney parks. Right: Cinderella's castle at Magic Kingdom.

thisisreallynotnormal | TikTok,Wisconsinart | Dreamstime

Severe thunderstorms in Florida caused major flooding at Disney World Parks in Orlando this week, forcing guests at the "happiest place on Earth" to evacuate.

In the last couple of days, Central Florida has been hit with intense weather that resulted in a disruption of the venue's operations.

Videos from the last month spread across social media showing visitors wading through knee-deep floods to seek shelter from the rain.

One person showed what EPCOT looked like and the area outside of the "Test Track" attraction was totally underwater.

@waltdisneyworldparks

Epcot flooding at its finest hour #disneyrain #disneyparks #disneyweather #flooding #disneynews #wdw #foryourpage #disneyworld #disneymagic #epcot #distok

TikTok users in the comment section were quick to crack jokes.

"The Frozen ride has gotten out of hand," one person said and referred to the sight as the "World Showcase Lagoon expansion."

A clip from the Kilimanjaro Safari ride said it was more like the "Kali River Rapids," and showed guests enduring strong winds and rain inside the attraction.

It was anything but a good time for some, although, for others, it was seemingly great, like for that person who yelled out "best ride ever" during the recording.

@dvc_park_hoppers

I thought we were on the safari? #monsoon #thunderstorm #fyp #noanimals #flood #disneyparkstiktok #disney #wet

Drainage has been a concern recently as more Disney structures — including restaurants — face issues with the precipitation.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, storms in Florida aren't predicted to ease up anytime soon, as the Southeast continues to feel the effects of climate change.

If you're planning on using your well-earned vacation time to visit a Disney park, it may be a good idea to keep an eye on the daily forecast or avoid the unpredictable season altogether.

