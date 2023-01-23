Splash Mountain Is Officially Closed & Disney Staff Gave The Ride The Sweetest Goodbye
The new theme is going to be so exciting for Disney fans.
It is the end of an era. Splash Mountain has officially closed down as it gets ready for its new theme and will get revamped in the next year. Disney cast members who worked the ride gave it the final farewell and visitors thought it was so sweet.
They watched as workers floated in the "log" down the waterway leading to the big drop and they all cheered for them as the staff members waved back.
The flume ride dates all the way back to 1992, so it's bittersweet for some people that grew up with the attraction. However, nearly everyone who saw the footage felt it was appropriate for the employees to give it one last go around.
"Awww that's really sweet! I'm glad the last ones were the cast members, they deserve it," one user tweeted.
\u201cCast Members on the final, final logs\u201d— Zydeco Bretgaloo \u269c\ufe0f (@Zydeco Bretgaloo \u269c\ufe0f) 1674450849
But, there's still good news for those who didn't get to say goodbye to the attraction. It's not totally going away; it's just getting a little "facelift."
Disney World is turning Splash Mountain into The Princess and The Frog attraction and you'll be able to follow Princess Tiana on "Tiana's Bayou Adventure."
The ride will explore New Orleans in the 1920s. In fact, animation staff even went to Louisiana and learned about the history, culture, clothing and hairstyles of the people in the bustling city during that time period so that the ride can be as authentic as possible.
There is no proposed date for when the renovations will be complete, however, it won't be until at least 2024.
