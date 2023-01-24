Splash Mountain Water & Fast Passes Are Selling On eBay For Thousands & People Are Buying It
The ride recently closed down.
Splash Mountain has officially closed down and is going to be transformed into "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" after The Princess and the Frog. However, many visitors took this as an opportunity to keep the nostalgia alive and turn it into a side hustle.
Some people took the water from Splash Mountain into a sealed container and are selling it on eBay. It's not just any water...it's being sold for about $200 and people are actually buying it.
One listing was up for $149.95. It's now off the market, so it's safe to assume it's been claimed.
Disney Splash Mountain Water listing.eBay
That's not the only item reminiscent of the attraction that is for sale, either. One person listed a Fast Pass ticket for $1,300.
The description reads, "Disney Splash Mountain Not A Valid Fastpass Collector Card Expired And Plush. Curious to see if anybody’s really willing to buy these at the crazy prices going around for Splash Mountain stuff. Will take any offer really."
Another account listed their Fast Pass from 2009 and has it up for $5,000.
After all, it was from longer than a decade ago and now you can't get any other like it.
The Fast Pass listed for $5,000.eBay
Splash Mountain was a staple for many years at Disney World, opening up in 1992. It's not going away, but it is getting revamped with a new theme.
The new Princess Tiana adventure will be open to the public in 2024, but there is no specific date that has been announced.