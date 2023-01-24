Morning Brief: How To Sell On Poshmark, What Air Canada's 1st Class Looks Like & More
9 things you need to know for Tuesday, January 24.
Off The Top: If you're one of the millions who has tuned in for either of the first two episodes of HBO's The Last of Us, you might have recognized a certain Canadian city standing in for post-apocalyptic Boston. Yes, Calgary somehow convinced the filmmakers that it could credibly play Boston — but worse — on the small screen zombie show. It's perhaps not something you want to brag about — but you can see some of the filming locations used in the city here.
What Vehicles Has Transport Canada Recalled?
A row of cars parked near curb on the side of the street on a parking lot.
If you're reading this while driving, you better pull over. For one, that's just not a very smart thing to do — but you may also want to take the time to read about the five cars that Transport Canada just issued recalls for. The latest announcement encompasses vehicles from a number of high-end makers, including from BMW and Mercedes Benz, plus Volvo Volkswagen and Ford. Click the link below to read MTL Blog's Mike Chaar's breakdown of the makes and models.
What Do You Need To Know Before Selling Clothes On Poshmark
Morgan Leet. Right: Jacket selling on Poshmark Canada.
Poshmark is an online marketplace for buying and selling second-hand clothes — a place, Morgan Leet succinctly explains, where you can recoup some cash "for those boots you bought three years ago and never actually wore out." Make no mistake, however; just because the internet has made it easier than ever to open up a little vintage clothes operation, actively trying to make money on the platform takes actual work.
That's why Morgan racked her brain for nine essential tips she wishes she knew when she started using Poshmark — like investing in good lighting for your little e-shop.
What Do You Get In First Class On Air Canada?
TikToker @ghobs's experience on an Air Canada flight. Right: Seats on an Air Canada plane.
ghobs | TikTok, @aircanada | Instagram
Air Canada's top tier of service is called Signature Class, and compared to what you'd typically find while seated in economy class, it's pretty darn luxurious. The airline notes that travellers in this class receive a chef-designed all-inclusive in-flight meal service, plus snacks and drinks — but what does that actually look like? Katherine Caspersz scoured the net for several TikToks that show off exactly what you can expect to eat and drink in Air Canada's Signature Class seating.
💦 MAKE A SPLASH
It's the end of an era at Disney World as fan favourite Splash Mountain gave its final ride in its current form. The ride, which featured a story based on the controversial 1946 film Song of the South, is getting a facelift over the next year or so, changing to a Princess and the Frog theme. Jenna Kelley shows us how park staff paid tribute to the ride.
🔮 MEDIUM FOCUS
Patrick John Gilson isn't a very spiritual guy but even he got a little anxious heading into his first-ever experience with a psychic medium. The plan? Contacting his deceased father — or at least receiving some cosmic guidance about what his dad thinks of him from the other side. I won't spoil anything; check out Patrick's full write-up of his experience here.
🚲 SNOW TIRES
Winter bikers, rejoice. With the snowy and icy season in full swing, it's time to break out those fat winter tires and head to the trails. MTL Blog's Willa Holt breaks down five perfect winter biking trails near the Quebec metropolis worth checking out this winter.
📌 JOB BOARD
You don't necessarily need a university degree to rake in the big bucks. Lisa Belmonte has been looking through some recent postings by the Canada Revenue Agency and there are actually a few roles that take home north of $100K annually and don't require post-secondary education. Check out the postings here.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Uruguayan soccer star Luis Suárez turns 36 years old today. The O.C.'s Mischa Barton is 37. Carrie Coon of The Leftovers turns 42. Improbably, high-rope-walking Nik Wallenda is 44. Bob's Burgers voiceover star Kristen Schaal is 45. The Office and Hangover star Ed Helms is 49. Scooby-Doo alum Matthew Lillard is 53. Former U.S. gymnastics sweetheart Mary Lou Retton is 55. Late Utah Jazz defensive standout Mark Eaton would've been 66 today. Early SNL breakout John Belushi would've been 74 today; slain starlet Sharon Tate might've turned 80 today. Neil Diamond, 82, has been inclined to celebrate his birthday today.
