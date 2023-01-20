9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Selling My Stuff On Poshmark Canada & It's So Worth It
You can actually make good money! 💰
The world of Poshmark Canada was one I knew little about, but now I've dipped my toe in, I'm definitely not turning back.
For those who are still in the dark, Poshmark is an online marketplace to buy and sell secondhand clothing. Basically, it's a way to get some money for those boots you bought three years ago and never actually wore out.
I first tried out Poshmark a few years ago when I did some spring cleaning, and realized that I had a lot of cute clothes that weren't my style anymore, but still worth something. So I did my first Poshmark selling haul and had quite a few surprises.
Spoiler alert: it's not actually as easy as it seems. Still, it's still worth it if you want some extra cash.
Recently I listed my old winter coat, and it brought all of the do's and don'ts I had learned back to the surface. So I thought I would spread my wisdom around for all you side-hustling closet cleaners out there.
It's work
Don't underestimate how long it will take you to photograph everything, list the details and then communicate with people trying to buy from you.
It's not super hard work, but you definitely have to commit some time to the whole process.
To actually list an item is really easy though. All you do is take some photos using the app, add in the details where needed, and post.
Find good lighting
I'll be the first to admit that my photography skills are lacking. I see some Poshmark listings that have premium lighting and angles, and it makes a huge difference in how cute the clothes look and in turn, how keen buyers will be so snap up that item.
If you can, try to find a nice backdrop and style the clothes.
Brands matter
On Poshmark, people will filter their search under brand names, so your random old t-shirts probably won't sell fast.
The first time I used Poshmark, I listed a lot of slightly random items that just never sold. That's why this second time around, I'm just listing my nicer clothes with recognizable brands instead of doing a big clean-out sale.
First in line was my Aritzia winter coat, and now that it's listed, I can keep adding to my "closet" whenever I don't want something anymore.
People can leave you reviews
When you sell something, the buyer can leave you a review — so make sure you're on your best behaviour! You'll want to be timely, super honest in the description, and maybe even package it up nicely for some bonus points.
My jacket has a small tear in it, so I made sure to include a picture of that.
Plus, if a buyer receives an item that's not what they thought, they can deny it and send it right back, so it's better to just be upfront.
Be realistic about pricing
Let's be real — no one cares about all those special memories of nights out that you have attached to that dress. You might love it for the nostalgia it brings, but other people don't.
Make sure you're pricing the clothes based on how much it's been used, the condition, and the original price.
I always try to look at other people selling the same or similar items to gauge what I should list it for. Poshmark also gives you a ballpark estimate of what you should list your item as..
Poshmark takes commission
Poshmark makes selling easier, but it comes at a cost. For sales under $20, they will take a $3.95 commission. For over that, they take 20% of the sale.
So, if you're selling something for like $10, there's not much of a point for the amount of time it takes and the commission.
You have to stay on top of it
You want to be speedy when people make offers, so you can jump on them and make that sale. Make sure to turn on notifications for the app so you never miss an offer.
Also, it surprised me how social the app was. People like and share your listings, so if you're active on the app, you can get more people to see what you're selling.
You can make serious money
I was convinced to try out Poshmark by my friend, who in total has made $1,800 selling her old clothes on the app. The first time I tried selling though I didn't follow a lot of her tips (ie: good lighting, brand names, and realistic prices), and so didn't sell much.
Now that I know you can actually make decent money if you do it right, I'm committed.
They give you a shipping label
When someone buys something from you, Poshmark then emails you a shipping label. You just print it off put it on the package, and send it!
If you end up selling a lot on the app, you should invest in some shipping bags to make things easier.
Happy Poshmark-ing everyone!