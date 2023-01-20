CRA Jobs Are Open Across Canada & Some Pay Almost $100,000 With No University Degree Required
You can find positions for auditors, call centre agents, accountants and more.
There are Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs that are open all over the country and some of the positions pay almost $100,000 with no university degree required.
If you want to apply for government of Canada jobs, the CRA is currently hiring in Ontario, B.C., and Newfoundland specifically but there are openings at offices in other provinces too.
You can find CRA auditor jobs along with positions at call centres, in accounting and more.
The salaries for these positions range from $52,000 a year all the way to over $107,000 a year!
So, here are seven CRA jobs that you can apply for online right now if you're looking to make a career move.
Tax Auditor
Salary: $64,605 to $84,590
Location: Various locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who is eligible for a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or has a degree from a recognized post-secondary school with a specialization in accounting.
No experience is required to get hired.
The closing date is March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Bilingual Call Centre Agent
Salary: $52,954 to $58,453
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: To get hired you need a secondary school diploma along with experience researching information using search engines and experience using Excel, Word and Outlook.
You also need a minimum of six consecutive months of experience in the last three years working in a client service environment and providing services to the public on the phone, by written correspondence and/or in person.
The closing date is February 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Accountants
Salary: $77,012 to $98,683
Location: Various locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who is eligible for a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or has a degree from a recognized post-secondary school with a specialization in accounting.
If you're applying, you also need a minimum of 12 months of experience in the last five years conducting or managing audits with the CRA or a provincial tax administration, public practice or parapublic practice.
The closing date for this position is March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Income Tax Auditor
Salary: $62,858 to $70,749
Location: Penticton and Kelowna, BC
Who Should Apply: The CRA is looking to hire someone who has a secondary school diploma or a post-secondary school degree/diploma along with the successful completion of the CPA financial reporting or accounting courses.
The last day to apply is February 28, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Real Estate Appraiser
Salary: $87,815 to $105,702
Location: Ontario
Who Should Apply: Someone who has completed two years of post-secondary education with a specialization in statistics, accounting, economics, business administration, history, sociology, a law-related field or another relevant field.
Applicants need to have successfully completed the study program set by the Appraisal Institute of Canada and have an Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute designation.
Experience in complex multi-family, commercial or industrial real estate valuation in the real estate market is also required.
Income and Excise Tax Auditors
Salary: $88,261 to $107,249
Location: St. John's, NL
Who Should Apply: Someone who is eligible for a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or has a degree from a recognized post-secondary school with a specialization in accounting.
A minimum of two years of experience working in Canadian income tax or excise tax compliance within a public practice accounting firm, business or industry relating to large or complex corporations is needed.
The closing date is January 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Compensation Policy Advisor
Salary: $86,484 to $97,339
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: The CRA is looking to hire someone who has a secondary school diploma and experience in the administration of pay and benefits, using HR systems, preparing documents related to policy and providing interpretation and guidance.
The last day to apply for this job is January 23, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.