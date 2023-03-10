Parks Canada Jobs Are Available Across The Country & You Could Make Over $90,000
How does working in a beautiful national park sound?
If you're looking for a new career, Parks Canada jobs are currently available all over the country in multiple departments and fields, and the pay definitely isn't too shabby.
With these Government of Canada jobs, your "office" could be one of Canada's national parks, meaning you'd get to work surrounded by nature and stunning landscapes.
According to the government, those who work for Parks Canada work to "protect and preserve Canada’s national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas for future generations."
Here are just a few of the many government jobs with Parks Canada currently being hired for.
Resource Conservation Manager
Salary: $85,742-$92,694 annually
Location: Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area, Nipigon, ON
Who Should Apply: Working from the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area, the resource conservation manager is responsible for managing the development and delivery of a national marine conservation area ecosystem-based management program, in addition to other duties.
Candidates should have a degree in natural resource management or a combination of a degree in another discipline and training and experience.
They should also have experience in building and maintaining relationships with internal and external stakeholders and managing financial resources.
Promotion Officer
Salary: $65,747-$70,841 annually
Location: Tadoussac, QC
Who Should Apply: The promotion officer will be responsible for promoting the Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park in Quebec and the Parks Canada centres to clients.
Some of the duties of the role include coordinating promotional campaigns, writing promotional messages, and maintaining partnerships with the tourism network.
Candidates will need a university degree in communications, marketing, public relations, tourism or another related field, or an "acceptable combination of education, training and experience."
An intermediate command of French and English is also required, as well as experience with the internet and social media.
Visitor Services Team Leader
Salary: $61,341-$66,089 annually
Location: Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site, Louisbourg, NS
Who Should Apply: This position will work from the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site in Nova Scotia.
In order to qualify as a visitor services team leader, candidates need to have at least two years of post-secondary education or a combination of education, training and experience.
Candidates should also have experience in planning and/or providing services to the public and experience in providing leadership, like supervising employees.
Nunavut Field Unit
Salary: $40,000- $120,000 annually
Location: Various locations in Nunavut
Who Should Apply: Nunavut Inuit who are enrolled under the Nunavut Agreement can apply for various positions with the Nunavut Field Unit.
Areas of employment include resource conservation, finance and administration, visitor experience and human resources.
Depending on factors like the working location, candidates may be eligible for Isolated Post Allowances and Vacation Travel Assistance.
Some may also be eligible for subsidized government housing, relocation assistance and training and career development.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $50,980-$55,027 annually
Location: Gros Morne National Park, NL
Who Should Apply: The administrative assistant will provide clerical and operational support. Their duties will include maintaining accounts, monitoring budgets, coordinating travel, and preparing correspondence.
Candidates for this role based in Gros Morne National Park must have post-secondary education in a field relevant to the position or a combination of education, training and experience.
They should also have experience with providing both administrative and financial support services.
Parks Canada summer jobs
Salary: $16-30 an hour
Location: Various locations in Canada
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is looking for students and temporary workers to assist with its summer 2023 operations.
Roles are open in visitor services, science and resources conservation, marketing and communications, maintenance and facilities support, and office and administration.
Best of luck!