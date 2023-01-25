Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario government jobs

The Ontario Government Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & These 6 Pay Over $130K A Year

You could be making six figures 💰.

Toronto Staff Writer
A group Ontario workers smiling. Right: Queen's Park.

If your goal for 2023 is to secure a six-figure job, then working for the Ontario Government could be the way to go.

The government is currently filling several high-level roles that range from an engineer to a psychologist.

Nearly all of the positions pay up to $135,000 a year, so if you're feeling qualified take a look at the six listed below!

Manager, Partner and Relationships Office

Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 a year

Division; Integrated Policy and Planning Division, Indigenous Relations Branch

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have "demonstrated strategic leadership" and management skills with an emphasis on inclusion

People who strive to create "a culture of diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace" are well-suited for this role.

Apply Here

Senior Manager, Investigations and Security Unit

Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 a year

Division: Quality Assurance and Oversight Branch-Investigation and Security Unit

Who Should Apply: You are someone who has demonstrated success in creating an environment that inspires "improvement, creativity and excellence."

This role expects you to maintain strong working relationships to provide "accurate information flow" and identify issues.

Apply Here

Lead Operations Engineer

Salary: $87,125.00 to $130,681.00 a year

Division: Operations Division, Northeast Operations

Who Should Apply: A certified member of Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) who possesses a valid G driver's licence.

Applicants should be well-versed in civil engineering theories, principles and practices.

Apply Here

Psychologist

Salary: $92,252.00 to $130,028.00

Division: Ontario Provincial Police

Who Should Apply: People who have obtained a Ph.D. or M.A. in Clinical Psychology that are registered as a psychologist and "in good standing with the College of Psychologists of Ontario."

Apply Here

Director, Financial Planning and Analysis

Salary: $90,348.00 - $136,530.00 Per Year

Division: Finance

Who Should Apply: Individuals with "extensive knowledge" and experience working in corporate finance that can create detailed budgets and manage financial reports.

Apply Here

Senior Manager, Marketing and Recruitment

Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 per year

Division: Ontario Provincial Police

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a strong knowledge of branding and marketing and be able to pass an OPP background investigation.

Apply Here

    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
