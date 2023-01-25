The Ontario Government Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & These 6 Pay Over $130K A Year
If your goal for 2023 is to secure a six-figure job, then working for the Ontario Government could be the way to go.
The government is currently filling several high-level roles that range from an engineer to a psychologist.
Nearly all of the positions pay up to $135,000 a year, so if you're feeling qualified take a look at the six listed below!
Manager, Partner and Relationships Office
Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 a year
Division; Integrated Policy and Planning Division, Indigenous Relations Branch
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have "demonstrated strategic leadership" and management skills with an emphasis on inclusion
People who strive to create "a culture of diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace" are well-suited for this role.
Senior Manager, Investigations and Security Unit
Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 a year
Division: Quality Assurance and Oversight Branch-Investigation and Security Unit
Who Should Apply: You are someone who has demonstrated success in creating an environment that inspires "improvement, creativity and excellence."
This role expects you to maintain strong working relationships to provide "accurate information flow" and identify issues.
Lead Operations Engineer
Salary: $87,125.00 to $130,681.00 a year
Division: Operations Division, Northeast Operations
Who Should Apply: A certified member of Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) who possesses a valid G driver's licence.
Applicants should be well-versed in civil engineering theories, principles and practices.
Psychologist
Salary: $92,252.00 to $130,028.00
Division: Ontario Provincial Police
Who Should Apply: People who have obtained a Ph.D. or M.A. in Clinical Psychology that are registered as a psychologist and "in good standing with the College of Psychologists of Ontario."
Director, Financial Planning and Analysis
Salary: $90,348.00 - $136,530.00 Per Year
Division: Finance
Who Should Apply: Individuals with "extensive knowledge" and experience working in corporate finance that can create detailed budgets and manage financial reports.
Senior Manager, Marketing and Recruitment
Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 per year
Division: Ontario Provincial Police
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a strong knowledge of branding and marketing and be able to pass an OPP background investigation.
