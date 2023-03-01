ontario government jobs

The Ontario Government Is Looking To Fill So Many Roles & Some Jobs Pay Over $135K

These salaries are the real deal. 💰

Toronto Staff Writer
Co-workers smiling together. Right: Queen's Park in Ontario.

Co-workers smiling together. Right: Queen's Park in Ontario.

Brooke Cagle | Unsplash, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Are you looking to take your career to the next level in 2023? Well, then, these Ontario government jobs might be for you.

The government is currently looking to fill various positions many of which pay over $130,000 per year.

Anyone looking to take their earning potential to the next level should check out the Ontario jobs below:

Head, Corridor Management

Salary: $88,908.00 to $138,290.00 a year

Division: Operations

Who Should Apply: Applicants need to have a Professional Engineers of Ontario license or the ability to acquire one within the first six months of employment and a valid class G driver's license.

Apply Here

Senior Manager, Black Equity Policy Officer

Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 a year

Division: People and Culture Division

Who Should Apply: Candidates who exemplify the values of inclusive leadership by fostering employee empowerment, promoting collaboration, and cultivating a team culture founded on respect.

Apply Here

Senior Aggregate Resources Engineer

Salary: $87,125.00 to $130,681.00 per year

Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have expertise in the theory, principles, and methodologies of geological engineering as well as aggregate technology.

Apply Here

Head, Investment Planning and Prioritization

Salary: $88,908.00 to $138,290.00 a year

Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management

Who Should Apply: If you have strategic leadership and management experience and know how to handle corporate and divisional priorities, then check this job posting out.

Apply Here

Senior Project Surveyor

Salary: $85,933.00 to $125,796.00 per year

Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management

Who Should Apply: Applicants who have a strong knowledge of policies, procedures, standards, case law, and federal and provincial statutes.

Apply Here

Manager, Intelligence Assessment Unit

Salary: $79,720.00 to $124,228.00 a year

Division: Compliance Branch

Who Should Apply: People who have a proven track record of successful leadership in a dynamic and diverse work environment.

Apply Here

Senior Manager, Talent and Organizational Development

Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 a year

Division: Civil Law Division

Who Should Apply: Applicants with a successful history of managing various strategic, large-scale, and complex human resources programs to achieve organizational goals.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...