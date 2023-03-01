The Ontario Government Is Looking To Fill So Many Roles & Some Jobs Pay Over $135K
These salaries are the real deal. 💰
Are you looking to take your career to the next level in 2023? Well, then, these Ontario government jobs might be for you.
The government is currently looking to fill various positions many of which pay over $130,000 per year.
Anyone looking to take their earning potential to the next level should check out the Ontario jobs below:
Head, Corridor Management
Salary: $88,908.00 to $138,290.00 a year
Division: Operations
Who Should Apply: Applicants need to have a Professional Engineers of Ontario license or the ability to acquire one within the first six months of employment and a valid class G driver's license.
Senior Manager, Black Equity Policy Officer
Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 a year
Division: People and Culture Division
Who Should Apply: Candidates who exemplify the values of inclusive leadership by fostering employee empowerment, promoting collaboration, and cultivating a team culture founded on respect.
Senior Aggregate Resources Engineer
Salary: $87,125.00 to $130,681.00 per year
Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have expertise in the theory, principles, and methodologies of geological engineering as well as aggregate technology.
Head, Investment Planning and Prioritization
Salary: $88,908.00 to $138,290.00 a year
Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management
Who Should Apply: If you have strategic leadership and management experience and know how to handle corporate and divisional priorities, then check this job posting out.
Senior Project Surveyor
Salary: $85,933.00 to $125,796.00 per year
Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management
Who Should Apply: Applicants who have a strong knowledge of policies, procedures, standards, case law, and federal and provincial statutes.
Manager, Intelligence Assessment Unit
Salary: $79,720.00 to $124,228.00 a year
Division: Compliance Branch
Who Should Apply: People who have a proven track record of successful leadership in a dynamic and diverse work environment.
Senior Manager, Talent and Organizational Development
Salary: $90,348.00 to $136,530.00 a year
Division: Civil Law Division
Who Should Apply: Applicants with a successful history of managing various strategic, large-scale, and complex human resources programs to achieve organizational goals.
