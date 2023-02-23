6 Jobs That Will Pay You More Than Ontario's Average Salary & You Can Work From Home
These remote jobs will help you actually afford groceries.
Ontario jobs with high pay are in demand but what is above-average pay these days?
Indeed has shared the average salary across Canadian provinces according to data from Statistics Canada, and Ontario's might inspire you to change careers.
Ontario's average yearly salary is $61,873 per year, which is decently higher than the overall Canadian average of $59,059 per year, according to Indeed.
With the rising cost of groceries in Ontario, not to mention housing prices, everyone is looking for a little extra money where they can find it, so you may want to get your resume ready.
Here are six remote jobs in Ontario that will pay you above the provincial average and allow you to work from the comfort of your own home.
Full Stack Developer
Salary: $110,000 per year
Company: Government of Canada
Location: Richmond Hill / Remote
Who Should Apply: Tech whizzes with a bachelor's degree and five years of experience are the perfect candidate. So if you know how to put together a good-looking website and can work with tight deadlines, this may be the role for you.
Investment Banking Analyst
Salary: $80,000 per year
Company: COMCAP
Location: Toronto / Remote
Who Should Apply: If you're just getting into the investment industry with one year of experience under your belt and a bachelor's degree in business, economics, or finance with a 3.5 GPA or higher, this could be a good fit for you. This position is looking for a Pre-MBA analyst with a passion for finance.
Executive Assistant
Salary: $75,000 to $85,000
Company: Pancreatic Cancer Canada
Location: North York / Remote
Who Should Apply: If you're an organized individual with a post-secondary degree or diploma in business, the assistant life may be calling your name. This role will report directly to the CEO'S office, and you'll need to have about five to eight years of experience in executive administrative work.
Solutions Architect
Salary: $116,600 to $157,800 per year
Company: Databricks Canada ULC
Location: Toronto / Remote
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a bachelor's degree and five years of experience is a contender. You'll have to know about computers and technology and be ready to advise on "information systems strategy, policy, management and service delivery."
Digital Media Manager
Salary: $80,000–$90,000 a year
Company: HUB International
Location: Toronto / Remote
Who Should Apply: This role is looking for someone with a bachelor's degree and three to four years of experience working with social media campaign management and project management. You'll need to have an understanding of LinkedIn Ads and social media.
Corporate Partnerships Manager
Salary: $70,691 to $88,364 per year
Company: Canadian Red Cross
Location: Toronto/ Remote
Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate is someone with a post-secondary education and seven years of fundraising experience. However, that can be substituted for a mix of experience in sponsorship, sales, business, and marketing. You'll also need to know your way around software like Blackbaud or other CRM systems.