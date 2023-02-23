ontario jobs

6 Jobs That Will Pay You More Than Ontario's Average Salary & You Can Work From Home

These remote jobs will help you actually afford groceries.

Toronto Staff Writer
CN Tower. Right: Woman working from home.

CN Tower. Right: Woman working from home.

Simona Pilolla | Dreamstime, Chu-wen Lin | Dreamstime

Ontario jobs with high pay are in demand but what is above-average pay these days?

Indeed has shared the average salary across Canadian provinces according to data from Statistics Canada, and Ontario's might inspire you to change careers.

Ontario's average yearly salary is $61,873 per year, which is decently higher than the overall Canadian average of $59,059 per year, according to Indeed.

With the rising cost of groceries in Ontario, not to mention housing prices, everyone is looking for a little extra money where they can find it, so you may want to get your resume ready.

Here are six remote jobs in Ontario that will pay you above the provincial average and allow you to work from the comfort of your own home.

Full Stack Developer

Salary: $110,000 per year

Company: Government of Canada

Location: Richmond Hill / Remote

Who Should Apply: Tech whizzes with a bachelor's degree and five years of experience are the perfect candidate. So if you know how to put together a good-looking website and can work with tight deadlines, this may be the role for you.

Apply Here

Investment Banking Analyst

Salary: $80,000 per year

Company: COMCAP

Location: Toronto / Remote

Who Should Apply: If you're just getting into the investment industry with one year of experience under your belt and a bachelor's degree in business, economics, or finance with a 3.5 GPA or higher, this could be a good fit for you. This position is looking for a Pre-MBA analyst with a passion for finance.

Apply Here

Executive Assistant 

Salary: $75,000 to $85,000

Company: Pancreatic Cancer Canada

Location: North York / Remote

Who Should Apply: If you're an organized individual with a post-secondary degree or diploma in business, the assistant life may be calling your name. This role will report directly to the CEO'S office, and you'll need to have about five to eight years of experience in executive administrative work.

Apply Here

Solutions Architect 

Salary: $116,600 to $157,800 per year

Company: Databricks Canada ULC

Location: Toronto / Remote

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a bachelor's degree and five years of experience is a contender. You'll have to know about computers and technology and be ready to advise on "information systems strategy, policy, management and service delivery."

Apply Here

Digital Media Manager 

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 a year

Company: HUB International

Location: Toronto / Remote

Who Should Apply: This role is looking for someone with a bachelor's degree and three to four years of experience working with social media campaign management and project management. You'll need to have an understanding of LinkedIn Ads and social media.

Apply Here

Corporate Partnerships Manager

Salary: $70,691 to $88,364 per year

Company: Canadian Red Cross

Location: Toronto/ Remote

Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate is someone with a post-secondary education and seven years of fundraising experience. However, that can be substituted for a mix of experience in sponsorship, sales, business, and marketing. You'll also need to know your way around software like Blackbaud or other CRM systems.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
Brooke Houghton
Toronto Staff Writer
Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...