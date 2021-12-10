Trending Tags

canada jobs

7 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $150K Without Too Much Experience

You can get paid while in your pjs!

7 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K Without Too Much Experience
Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

Wear your pajama bottoms and say goodbye to your daily commute, these remote jobs in Ontario will pay you up to $100,000 without requiring a decade of experience.

If it was difficult to find a career working from home before, we're living in a time when it's becoming more popular and readily available to be remote.

Inside Sales Representative

Salary: Up to $150,000 a year

Company: SmartSetter Inc

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you're a social team player and have experience in sales.

Apply Here

Administrative Manager

Salary: $40 - $45 per hour

Company: Walvis Technologies

Who Should Apply: If you're organized, good with budgeting and want to lead, this is the job for you.

Apply Here

Project Officer

Salary: $55,000 - $68,000 a year

Company: Canadian Organic Growers

Who Should Apply: Check out this application if you're interested in organic agriculture, want to manage a team and are bilingual in English and French.

Apply Here

Entry Level Recruiters

Salary: $100,000 a year

Company: Telum Canada

Who Should Apply: If you enjoy networking and helping others get a job, this could be what you're looking for.

Apply Here

Women Focused Therapist & Mindset Coach

Salary: $100 - $150 per hour

Company: Femina Health

Who Should Apply: This career is perfect for you if you have counselling experience and would enjoy working at a naturopathic clinic.

Apply Here

Real Estate Agent

Salary: $100,000 a year

Company: P2 Realty Inc., Brokerage

Who Should Apply: If you have sales or real estate experience and are personable you should apply for this position.

Apply Here

Customer Service Manager

Salary: $75,000 - $80,000 a year

Company: Thompson Ahern & Co. Limited

Who Should Apply: They are looking for someone who can provide professional customer service and are comfortable managing social media platforms such as LinkedIn.

Apply Here

