7 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $150K Without Too Much Experience
You can get paid while in your pjs!
Wear your pajama bottoms and say goodbye to your daily commute, these remote jobs in Ontario will pay you up to $100,000 without requiring a decade of experience.
If it was difficult to find a career working from home before, we're living in a time when it's becoming more popular and readily available to be remote.
Inside Sales Representative
Salary: Up to $150,000 a year
Company: SmartSetter Inc
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you're a social team player and have experience in sales.
Administrative Manager
Salary: $40 - $45 per hour
Company: Walvis Technologies
Who Should Apply: If you're organized, good with budgeting and want to lead, this is the job for you.
Project Officer
Salary: $55,000 - $68,000 a year
Company: Canadian Organic Growers
Who Should Apply: Check out this application if you're interested in organic agriculture, want to manage a team and are bilingual in English and French.
Entry Level Recruiters
Salary: $100,000 a year
Company: Telum Canada
Who Should Apply: If you enjoy networking and helping others get a job, this could be what you're looking for.
Women Focused Therapist & Mindset Coach
Salary: $100 - $150 per hour
Company: Femina Health
Who Should Apply: This career is perfect for you if you have counselling experience and would enjoy working at a naturopathic clinic.
Real Estate Agent
Salary: $100,000 a year
Company: P2 Realty Inc., Brokerage
Who Should Apply: If you have sales or real estate experience and are personable you should apply for this position.
Customer Service Manager
Salary: $75,000 - $80,000 a year
Company: Thompson Ahern & Co. Limited
Who Should Apply: They are looking for someone who can provide professional customer service and are comfortable managing social media platforms such as LinkedIn.