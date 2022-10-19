Canada Post Is Hiring In Ontario For The Holidays & You Can Make Over $22/Hr
No experience required!
Canada Post is hiring in Ontario for the holidays, once again giving residents a chance to stack their savings amongst, you know, the utter chaos that is the shopping season.
According to the company's website, they're currently looking to fill several positions, including jobs in Guelph, Toronto, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls and Timmins.
Those interested in applying for a seasonal position will work as a postal clerk, a role that requires individuals to work from November 15 to January 15 during the day, evening, and weekends.
The job pays $22.24 an hour and revolves around tasks like sorting mail items and operating processing equipment.
"You'll help us sort holiday mail and parcels to make sure customers and businesses receive what they're waiting for," Canada Post states.
"The holiday season is our busiest time of the year when Canadians count on us more than ever," it adds. "This is a time when we typically deliver over one million parcels each day – and you can be a big part of making this happen!"
No experience is required, but the listing does note that previous warehouse experience is an asset.
You'll also need to be able to do the following without issue:
- Stand in one place for up to 3.5 hours at a time
- Bend, reach, lift and carry items
- Read, write and speak English or French.
Overall, the hiring spree is an excellent opportunity for go-getters looking to make extra spending money through the Christmas season. After all, it's not like gifts are getting any cheaper.
Postal Clerk
Salary: $22.24
Company: Canada Post
Who Should Apply: Hard workers looking to make money over the holiday season.