Canada Post Jobs For The Holidays Are Open Across The Country & You Can Earn Over $22 An Hour
You don't need to have experience or an education to get hired! 📫❄️
There are Canada Post jobs for the holiday season available all over Canada and you can make more than $22 an hour.
The national mail carrier is currently hiring people to work in the "Postal Clerk — Holiday Season" position from November 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023, and help sort holiday mail and parcels.
Most of the seasonal jobs are located in Ontario — Waterloo, Guelph, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Mississauga and Sudbury — and B.C. — Victoria, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton — but there are also positions in Quebec and Yukon.
The salary for this Canada Post job is $22.24 an hour.
You will sort mail items into batches, operate mail-processing equipment, transport mail between floors or sections, check mail items to make sure the address and postage are correct and enter data into a computer.
To get the job, you need to be able to work flexible shifts from November 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023.
You don't need experience or a degree to get hired but you must be able to bend, reach, lift and carry items, stand in one place for up to three and a half hours at a time and read, write and speak English and/or French.
How much are Canada Post workers paid?
Canada Post salaries vary depending on the position.
For workers who have jobs that are paid hourly, wages can range from $18.95 an hour to $27.41 an hour!
Postal Clerks for the holiday season get paid $22.24 an hour, Letter Carriers get $22.24 an hour, Volume Counters earn $18.95 an hour and Post Office Assistants get between $19.46 and $27.41 an hour.
Is Canada Post a government job?
Canada Post is a Crown corporation that's owned by the federal government and regulations set out by the feds must be followed for Canada Post to have the "privilege of collecting and delivering letters and packages to Canadians."
So, while you won't find Canada Post openings on the federal government's job board, positions with the national mail carrier could be considered government of Canada jobs.
Postal Clerk — Holiday Season
Salary: $22.24 an hour
Company: Canada Post
Who Should Apply: Someone who is available to work a variety of shifts from November 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023.
You also need to be able to bend, reach, lift and carry items, stand in one place for up to three and a half hours at a time, and read, write and speak English and/or French.
