Canada Post Jobs Are Available Across The Country & Some Positions Pay Over $22 An Hour
You only need a high school education to get these jobs, no university degree is required!
There are so many Canada Post jobs that are available all over the country and some of the positions pay more than $22 an hour!
If you were thinking of a career with the country's national postal service, Canada Post is hiring people to work as letter carriers, post office assistants, postal clerks and more.
Also, all of the positions that are being hired right now pay more than each province's minimum wage.
The salaries range from $18.95 an hour to $27.41 an hour.
To get these Canada Post jobs, you don't need a university or college education!
All of the jobs require a high school diploma or partial completion of high school.
So, if you're interested in working with the national mail courier, here are seven jobs at Canada Post that you can apply for now.
Post Office Assistant
Salary: $19.46 an hour
Location: Whistler, BC
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a high school diploma and/or experience in business administration.
It's required that you have experience interacting with the public in a retail or service environment, an understanding of post office systems, and the ability to lift mail containers up to 50 pounds and stand for extended periods of time
The closing date is August 30, 2022.
Mail Service Courier Driver
Salary: $22.24 an hour
Location: Quebec City, QC
Who Should Apply: Someone with a valid Class 3/D driver's licence with appropriate provincial air brake endorsements is the ideal candidate.
You also need a safe driving record for at least three years, the ability to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and the availability to work on short notice.
The last day to apply is August 31, 2022.
Letter Carrier
Salary: $22.24 an hour
Location: Kenora, ON
Who Should Apply: Canada Post is looking for someone with a valid Class 5 or Class G driver's licence with a safe driving record for at least three years.
Other requirements include the ability to lift mail items weighing up to 50 pounds and carry items weighing up to 35 pounds regularly, the ability to work in all types of weather, the availability to be on-call and the ability to read, write and speak English and/or French.
Post Office Clerk
Salary: $22.24 an hour
Location: Grand Prairie, AB
Who Should Apply: Someone who has experience with customer service in a retail environment.
If you get the job, you have to be able to stand in one place for up to three and a half hours at a time and handle items weighing up to 50 pounds.
The last day to apply is August 14, 2022.
Postmaster
Salary: $20.34 an hour
Location: Roslin, ON
Who Should Apply: Someone with a high school diploma and/or experience in business administration is wanted for this job.
It's required that you have experience interacting with the public in a retail environment, knowledge of regulations, methods and procedures for processing mail and providing postal services, and the ability to lift mail containers that weigh up to 50 pounds.
You also need to own or lease premises in the community to be used for the post office.
Volume Counter
Salary: $18.95 an hour
Location: Dauphin, MB
Who Should Apply: Someone with basic math skills, the ability to read, write and communicate clearly and effectively and the ability to lift up to 50 pounds.
The education requirement for this position is Grade 10 or Secondary 4.
The last day to apply is August 25, 2022.
Post Office Assistant
Salary: $19.46 to $27.41 an hour
Location: Grand Valley, ON
Who Should Apply: Canada Post wants someone with a high school diploma and/or experience in business administration.
Also, it's required that you have experience interacting with the public in a retail environment, an understanding of post office systems, the ability to lift mail containers that are up to 50 pounds and the ability to stand for extended periods of time.
The closing date for this position is August 25, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.