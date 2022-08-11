Minimum Wage Varies Across Canada & It's Actually Really High In Some Spots
How does your province compare to the rest? 💰
Here's something you may not know — the minimum wage in Canada really varies across the country, with a difference of almost $5 per hour between some spots.
Every single province has its own unique minimum wage, with some as low $11.81 and others going up to $16.
This means if you're on the lookout for a minimum wage job, you could find yourself with more or less cash than others doing the same work in different provinces and territories.
Of course, every region has its own average cost of living, so how far those minimum wages will get you also varies. But, you can get a general understanding of what being a worker in each place is like by checking these out.
So, here is what minimum wage looks like across the entire country, in every single province and territory.
B.C.
Starting on the west coast, B.C. has a minimum wage of $15.65 an hour. This is across the board for all workers, with no separate minimum wage for people under the age of 18.
This has been the provincial minimum wage since June 1, 2022, after four years of steady increases.
Alberta
As of June 26, 2019, the minimum wage in Alberta for "most employees" was $15 an hour. However, there are separate minimum wages for different job types, as well as ages.
If you're under 18, you can get paid $13 an hour with some restrictions.
Sales professionals must make a minimum of $598 a week and live-in workers — people who live with their employers – must be paid at least $2,848 a month.
Saskatchewan
Currently, the minimum wage in the nation's bread basket, Saskatchewan, is $11.81 an hour, making it the lowest in the country at the moment. But that is going to change come October 1, 2022.
After that date, Saskatchewanian workers can expect to see at least $13 an hour for their work.
Additionally, on the same day in 2023, it'll be raised to $14 an hour, and then up to $15 in 2024.
Manitoba
As of October 1, 2021, the minimum wage for workers in Manitoba is $11.95 per hour.
This applies to all workers in the province, with the exception of a few training programs, some election volunteers and domestic workers who work less than 12 hours a week.
Ontario
In the nation's most populous province of Ontario, as of January 1, 2022, the general minimum wage is $15 per hour.
Students under 18 who work less than 28 hours a week get $14.10. Homeworkers — anyone who works from home — get $16.50.
Hunting, fishing, wilderness and similar guides also are exempt from the traditional minimum wage scheme, getting lump sums depending on how much they have to work.
However, while these are the current wages, they are all slated to go up come October 1. The general minimum wage will increase to $15.50, alongside bumps for students and homeworkers.
Quebec
As of May 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Quebec for most workers is $14.25.
However, if you're a worker who receives tips, you only get $11.40 an hour. Better hope your customers are feeling generous!
New Brunswick
In New Brunswick, the nation's only officially bilingual province, nearly every worker in the province can expect to receive at least $12.75 per hour of work.
This is going to go up by a whole dollar on October 1, 2022 to $13.75 an hour.
There are some exceptions for certain construction workers and summer camp employees who receive a special minimum wage.
Nova Scotia
Workers in Nova Scotia are paid at least $13.35 per hour right now, but over the next few years this is slated to go up.
Starting on October 1, 2022, the minimum wage has four scheduled increases, with the last one taking place in 2024.
The first increase will bring it up to $13.60. On April 1, 2023, it'll be raised to $14.30, then on October 1, 2023 it goes up to $14.65, before finally levelling out at $15 on April 1, 2024.
However, these rules don't apply to a ton of employees such as salespeople, fishing boat employees and more.
P.E.I.
In the illustrious province of Prince Edward Island, the average worker can expect to see a minimum wage of $13.70, established on April 1 of this year.
This is low when compared to other minimum wages. And that's despite it being the province that is currently experiencing the highest level of inflation.
Newfoundland & Labrador
Currently, the minimum wage in the Atlantic province is sitting at $13.20 an hour.
Newfoundland is also expecting some increases, with it going up to $13.70 on October 1, 2022, to $14.50 on April 1, 2023, and finally at $15 on October 1, 2023.
Yukon
On the higher side of things, workers in the westernmost territory of Yukon can expect at least $15.70 an hour as of April 2022.
Not only did it increase in April, but the territorial government increases it every April in direct relation to rising inflation in the region — so locals can expect a rise next year as well.
Northwest Territories
Northwest Territories also has a pretty high minimum wage compared to other provinces, with it being $15.20 for all workers.
Similar to the Yukon, the territorial government takes a look at this every two years, with the last increase happening in September of 2021.
Nunavut
According to Nunatsiaq News, the minimum wage in Nunavut is the highest in Canada.
Every worker in the territory is entitled to at least $16 per hour.
However, that might go up even further as the territory is currently reviewing their minimum wage in light of the high inflation affecting the region.
It should also be noted that the minimum wages for the territories are higher due to the regions having a much higher cost of living compared to the rest of Canada.