7 BC Employers Who Pay A Living Wage & Are Hiring Right Now
There are countless jobs in so many different fields.
Searching for jobs in B.C. can be stressful, especially when compounded with the currently high cost of living.
To make your job hunt a little easier, Living Wage for Families B.C. has identified employers in the province that pay their employees a living wage.
If you're on the market for a job, check out these seven certified Living Wage Employers that have openings in a wide range of fields.
Kits Beach Coffee
Roles: Full-Time Baker/Prep Cook
About The Company: An employer that values inclusion and actually backs up that talk with action can be hard to come by. Kits Beach Coffee has an on-site equitable literacy library, a community dollar-matching program and a sustainability policy — they put their money where their mouth is. Plus, they're right by the beach, so that's nice.
Who Should Apply: They're looking for someone with at least two years of experience both in food prep and at a bakery. If you have a passion for seasonal and ingredient-driven food, this might be the job for you.
Modo
Roles: Contact Centre Agent, Fleet Technician, Fleet Care Team Member, IT Desktop Support Specialist
About The Company: Modo is a member-owned co-op and B.C.’s first carshare service. According to the website, they are dedicated to building "a team that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve."
Who Should Apply: Folks with great customer service skills, DIY fixing/building skills and strong communicators.
Senior Services Society of BC
Roles: Part-Time Controller, Senior Housing Outreach Worker
About The Company: This is a company that assists older adults in finding housing, offering support to help them live comfortably and safely in their homes.
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have experience in accounting for the Controller role. The outreach role asks candidates to have a valid Class 5 licence, a reliable insured vehicle, and a First Aid certificate in addition to experience and education in mental health, social work, community social service and working with people experiencing homelessness.
New Westminster Schools
An empty classroom.
Roles: Various positions in education, management and support.
About The Company: New Westminster Schools provides "a rich tapestry of cultures, backgrounds, learning styles and needs," according to the School District 40 website. They are committed to providing an inclusive environment where students love to learn.
Who Should Apply: There are many roles currently posted, ranging from teacher positions to custodians and support workers. Check out the individual requirements of each position before applying.
Massy Books
Roles: Temporary Bookseller
About The Company: An Indigenous-owned bookstore in Vancouver, Massy Books is known for its assortment of books and community events. The position is flexible when it comes to hours, and you can get 35% off books as a sweet perk.
Who Should Apply: They're looking for at least one year of experience as a book manager. The website also asks for Indigenous, Black or racialized candidates to identify themselves in the application.
First Credit Union
Roles: Various positions in HR, financial services and customer support.
About The Company: First Credit Union is a financial co-op with branches across the south coast of B.C. They specialize in providing financial services to their members.
Who Should Apply: Depending on the role you apply to, you might need experience in the financial services industry, HR, payroll or business. They also ask that candidates have a secondary school education, and some require higher education.