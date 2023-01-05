7 Magical Vancouver Bookstores To Hit Up & Snag All Your 2023 BookTok Reads
Wander through these shops and get your hands on TikTok's favourite titles.
So many BookTok recommendations, so little time. Luckily, there are countless bookstores in Vancouver where you can get lost in the stacks — and get started on that 2023 reading list.
Whether you're on a Colleen Hoover kick or in the mood for a Canadian bestseller, you'll be able to channel some main-character energy while perusing the aisles of these Vancouver shops.
Here are seven literary hubs around the city that are worth the visit for the dreamy spaces alone — plus, shopping local for a book haul always feels extra gratifying.
Upstart & Crow
Address: 1387 Railspur Alley, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever seen Beauty and the Beast, you've probably daydreamed about having a ladder shelf. Upstart & Crow delivers on those fantasies with a loft-style space and a gorgeously curated book selection.
This Granville Island gem is tucked away next to an adorable coffee shop, making for an ideal post-shopping-spree reading nook.
Pulp Fiction
Address: 2422 Main St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Next time you're in Mount Pleasant, don't just pass by Pulp Fiction's unassuming storefront. Practically a Vancouver institution, this is a one-stop shop for all those BookTok suggestions that have been accumulating on your Goodreads "Want To Read" list.
If you find yourself in Kits, Pulp Fiction has a location on West Broadway, too.
Paperhound
Address: 344 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Paperhound is a cozy shop with quirky offerings and an unorthodox categorization system. Take a look at the labelled shelves to find sections marked "indomitable orphans" and "rodent as hero."
If you're not into rats et al., fret not. They have new books and local magazines, too.
Massy Books
Address: 229 E Georgia St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Indigenous-owned bookstore has both new and used books, with some funky finds hidden in its maze of stacks.
Like any shop that takes whimsy seriously, Massy Books has a bookshelf that can be pulled open to reveal a secret room. In the spirit of adventure and secrecy, this article will not disclose its location.
Macleod's Books
Address: 455 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Equal parts zany and charming, Macleod's Books is a Vancouver staple. Its shelves are overflowing and there isn't too much room to walk around.
Get lost in Wonderland here and emerge with more books than you can fit in your tote bag. You won't regret it.
Book Warehouse in Olympic Village
Address: 632 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Book Warehouse on West Broadway is a destination for literary and thrifty souls alike. With deals on popular titles and a staff that's happy to suggest underrated titles that TikTok hasn't discovered yet, this shop gives "bookworm" a good name.
If Mount Pleasant is your usual haunt, you can check out the Book Warehouse location on Main.
The Central Library
Address: 350 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Okay, Vancouver Public Library obviously isn't a bookstore, but this stunning building is a BookToker's paradise.
Wander the eight floors of the central branch, attend an event, peruse an expansive collection, make Arthur proud and put that library card to good use.