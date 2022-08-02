Colleen Hoover's 'It Ends With Us' Book Is Becoming A Movie & TikTok Is Obsessed With Her
Get your tissues ready.
TikTok trends have made reading books a popular niche called "BookTok". Literary fans share their favorites and recommendations, and Texas author, Colleen Hoover, is all over it.
She wrote one of the most well-known novels on the app, It Ends With Us, which garnered quite a following since it was published in 2016. in fact, it became one of the most recommended books to read by creators, according to Insider.
The popular novel is currently being adapted to the movie screen. It was announced by actor, Justin Baldoni, in 2019 that his company Wayfarer Entertainment would bring Hoover's characters to life on camera.
In an October 2021 TikTok, Baldoni shared that the first draft of the script was finished, prompting fans to get hyped up in the comments. Any time he mentions the novel in videos he gets an outpour of comments suggesting things like who the cast should be.
However, it's all warranted as he and Hoover say they want IEWU fans' input involved in the development of the movie. Just last weekend some special fans were actually chosen to get the first look at the script and give the production team their feedback.
Hoover has published over 20 books in the young adult fiction and romance categories, and they are all widely talked about on BookTook, which is where many new readers found her stories.
THIS VIDEO IS SO LONG im sorry but watch it and debate with me or else 😡 I have a lot to say #colleenhoover #booktok #bookish #booklove #bookstan #bookranking #bookclub #itendswithus
"I cannot stop reading your books," one user commented on one of Hoover's videos. "I read one thanks to TikTok and now I have been reading them non-stop."
It seems many users are still discovering It Ends With Us as TikTokers share their often teary-eyed reactions to the novel nearly every week on the app.