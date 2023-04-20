Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' Just Cast Its Atlas & Colleen Hoover Fans Say He's 'Perfect'
Yellowstone fans will know him well!
Colleen Hoover fans have been waiting to find out who will play Atlas opposite Blake Lively in the film adaptation of Hoover's extremely popular book It Ends With Us, and now they finally have an answer.
Jane The Virgin's Justin Baldoni, who will play Ryle in the film, announced on Instagram that 1923 star Brandon Sklenar will star as the other leading man in the movie, alongside Blake Lively who will play Lily.
Baldoni, who is also directing the film, shared the news alongside a photo of an article by Deadline.
"Ladies and gentleman… meet your #Atlas," he wrote in the caption.
Sklenar is best known for his most recent role as Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1923.
The American actor has also starred in a few episodes of Westworld and in the 2022 mini-series The Offer.
Many fans of the popular Hoover novel have been waiting to find out who will play Atlas since Lively and Baldoni were announced as part of the cast back in January.
Based on the reaction to Baldoni's post, many fans seem to be thrilled with the casting announcement.
"He’s perfect," one person wrote, while another said, "Exactly what I imagined."
"I am losing my sh** right now! He’s going to be an amazing Atlas!" another fan commented.
This isn't the only update Baldoni has posted about the film adaptation this week.
In an Instagram video, the actor and director shared that they had also found their young Lily for the film and they would be announcing who it is soon.
It Ends With Us was first released in 2016, but it blew up on TikTok last year.
Deadline reports the book has been published in 43 languages and was the top-selling print book of 2022. It has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over 90 weeks.
Hoover has previously explained how the inspiration behind the book is loosely based on her mother.
The story follows a small-town girl, Lily, who moves to Boston to start her own business. She then meets and falls for neurosurgeon Ryle.
When her first love Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened, as per a description on Goodreads.
Christy Hall will be adapting the script for the film, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.
The release date of the film has not been announced just yet but, hopefully, fans will find out soon!