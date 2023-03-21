The Federal Minimum Wage Is About To Go Up In Canada & Here's Who's Getting An Increase
"Every Canadian deserves a real and fair chance at success." 💰
The government is raising the federal minimum wage in Canada to $16.65 and affected workers will see the affect of it on their paystubs shortly.
On Tuesday, March 21, Employment and Social Development Canada announced that the amount will increase from $15.55 per hour starting on April 1, 2023, in order "to keep pace with inflation."
"Every Canadian deserves a real and fair chance at success," notes the government. "Yet some Canadian workers still struggle financially while working part-time, temporary and low- or minimum-wage jobs."
The increase in hourly wage is based on the 6.8% rise seen in the 2022 consumer price index. They note that "the increase will help make life more affordable for the approximately 26,000 Canadian workers who earn less than the current rate."
As well, if you live in a province or territory where the minimum wage is higher than the new federal minimum wage, "employers must apply the higher rate."
"The federal minimum wage applies to the federally regulated private sectors, including banks, postal and courier services, and interprovincial air, rail, road, and marine transportation," notes the government agency.
"The cost of living is rising, so we're making sure that wages keep going up too," said Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's minister of labour. "We're looking after workers, because that's how you grow the economy and create more prosperity for everyone."
For people who work in a non-federally regulated job, the minimum wage is set by the province or territory and, as of April 1, 2023, varies between $13 and $16.77/hour depending on where you live.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.