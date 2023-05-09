Here's How To Negotiate A Pay Raise In Canada & Why You Need To 'Know Your Rights'
And what to do if you weren't successful the first time. 👀
If the cost of living in Canada has you taking a hard look at your bank account, it might be time to take check out some tips and tricks to help you negotiate a pay raise.
Approaching your manager about getting a raise can be intimidating, but at the end of the day, the cost of that pack of chicken is still eye-watering, so it definitely could be worth it.
We asked ChatGPT "How do you negotiate a raise in Canada?" and the tool gave some very handy advice as well as "a few things to keep in mind."
The very first thing it said was that you need to "know your rights."
"In Canada, employees have the right to ask for a raise and to discuss their salary openly with their employer," says the AI tool. "Employers are also required to pay employees at least the minimum wage set by their province or territory."
It also recommends you research the market you work in and keep a log of your achievements in the company so you can bring clear facts as to why you deserve the pay bump.
As for the actual meeting itself, ChatGPT says to schedule a meeting at a time when your manager isn't busy and to "clearly and confidently" tell them why you deserve a wage or salary increase.
That being said, doing all of these things doesn't guarantee you a raise, so being open to compromise is also important.
"Be willing to negotiate and find a solution that works for both you and the company," says the tool. "This may involve a smaller raise, additional benefits, or a performance-based increase in the future."
It's also important to not lose your cool when talking about a subject matter that can be delicate.
"Remember to stay professional and respectful throughout the negotiation process," advises ChatGPT. "If you are not successful in getting a raise this time, ask your manager what you can do to improve your performance and earn a raise in the future."
