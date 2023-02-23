ChatGPT's Advice On How To Deal With Racism In Canada Is Surprisingly Nuanced For An AI Bot
""If the person refuses to change their behaviour..."
With ChatGPT giving some useful information on how much to tip in Canada and how to win Lotto Max, it was time to see how it handled a more sensitive topic: racism.
When asked "How do you deal with a racist family member in Canada?", the AI bot put together a fairly robust set of points and advice while noting that it can be "a challenging and sensitive issue."
Its first suggestion is to educate yourself, which is a good place to start.
"It is important to understand the root of the problem and educate yourself on the issue of racism," it said. "This will help you to identify problematic behaviours and to address them effectively."
Next, it advised that you speak up when you see racism happening and to be "firm but respectful in your approach."
After that, it's time to have a candid chat with your loved one about their beliefs and work towards finding common ground while also sharing your perspective.
That being said, if things don't work out, you might need to have a difficult discussion.
"If the person refuses to change their behaviour or continues to make racist comments despite your efforts to educate and engage them, you may need to set boundaries," it advised.
"This could mean limiting your interactions with them or having a frank conversation about the impact their behaviour is having on your relationship."
And lastly, as with most hard things in life, ChatGPT is reminding you to lean on your loved ones and professionals who can help you deal with handling a racist family member as the situation "can be emotionally draining."
"Remember that confronting racism is not easy, but it is necessary to create a more inclusive and respectful society," the bot said in conclusion.
As with all things created by an AI, its advice should be taken with a grain of salt, but quite frankly, these points can likely be helpful to a lot of people.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of racism, or if you are interested in learning more about how you can fight racism in your community, refer to these supports and resources across Canada.
