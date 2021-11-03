Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Money
canada jobs

Canada Post Is Hiring All Over RN & You Don't Need Experience Or A Degree For Some Roles

You can make almost $18/hour! 💰

Canada Post Is Hiring All Over RN & You Don't Need Experience Or A Degree For Some Roles
Typhoonski | Dreamstime, Modfos | Dreamstime

If you're looking to pick up a job during the holiday season, you might want to check out the new listings from Canada Post.

The company has just posted dozens of new openings, some of which don't require any experience or qualifications while still paying a pretty darn good hourly wage.

"As we do every year, we will be hiring seasonal employees throughout the country, in response to the continued growth of online shopping and the increased parcel volumes we see during the peak holiday season," Canada Post told Narcity.

"Temporary seasonal employees will be working in processing, transportation and delivery. Many of them will be in our large processing centres in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, but they will also be found across the country."

Quite a few post office assistant roles have cropped up in the listings, posted on November 2 and 3.

For the role, you'll be sorting mail, selling products and services, and helping customers with general information.

All you need to be a post office assistant is a high school diploma (or provincial equivalent), experience interacting with the public, and a character reference letter. Easy!

Canada Post

Brad Calkins | Dreamstime

Salary: From $17.73 per hour

Company: Canada Post

Who Should Apply: Anyone looking to pick up some work over the holidays. Get your CV updated, and good luck!

Apply here

From Your Site Articles

These 6 Ski Resorts Are Hiring Seasonal Workers In BC & There Are Some Awesome Perks

Great if you love the snow! ⛷️

Robert Cocquyt | Dreamstime, Steve Rosset | Dreamstime

Ski resorts in B.C. are hiring right now, filling up jobs for everything from guest services to ski instructors.

If you don't have any plans for the winter, or just feel like an adventure, they offer some seriously good perks too.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Remote Jobs In Alberta That Will Pay You Over $100K To Work From Home

Sweatpants for the win.

Roman Samborskyi | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Melnyk | Dreamstime

The way that we work has seriously been changed by COVID-19, and now more than ever, you can find high-paying jobs that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

Along with sweet compensation, some of these jobs come with cool perks like one-on-one training, ongoing education and great benefits.

Keep Reading Show less

Amazon Is Hiring 500 Roles In Canada Right Now & There Are Bonuses For Being Vaxxed

And all you need is a high school diploma!

Pablo Hidalgo | Dreamstime, Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime

Amazon Canada is hiring, and you get a $100 bonus on your very first day just for showing proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.

On Wednesday, October 27, the company announced the opening of a sorting centre in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, which they said is "creating 500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

Keep Reading Show less

BC RCMP Is Hiring 911 Dispatchers & You'll Need To Be 'Quick Thinking' To Get The Job

"Dispatchers function like an orchestra conductor responding to calls."

David Smith | Dreamstime, Meunierd | Dreamstime

The B.C. RCMP is hiring for 911 dispatchers, and you'd be helping save people's lives if you got the job.

The RCMP website said that in this job you would be "receiving and processing emergency and non-emergency calls from the public, fire departments, BC Ambulance Service and other first responder agencies, such as Search and Rescue."

Keep Reading Show less